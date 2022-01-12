The British prime minister apologized on Wednesday for attending a private meeting with dozens of people at his official Downing Street residence during the first strict lockdown in May 2020. The opposition is calling for his resignation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to Parliament on Wednesday, January 12, for having participated in a “bring your own drink” meeting during the first Covid-19 shutdown in May 2020.

According to an email recovered by ‘ITV News’, around 100 people were invited in the gardens of the official Downing Street residence to “take advantage of the weather” and enjoy “drinks in an environment of social distancing.”

Boris Johnson explained to Parliament: “I want to apologize … I know the anger they feel with me, and with the Government that I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not adequately followed by those who make them.”

And he added that “when I entered that garden just after 6:00 pm on May 20, 2020 to thank groups of employees before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed that it was a work event ”.

An investigation led by Senior Official Sue Gray is underway to clarify the facts.

The opposition, which has repeatedly called for the resignation of the prime minister for his handling of the pandemic, took the opportunity to renew the request in the voice of the leader of the Labor party, Keir Starmer, who asked the president if he valued this possibility, to which Johnson He replied that although he assumed full responsibility for his act, he did not want to be anticipated in the outcome of the investigation.

