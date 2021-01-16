British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed the Cornwall region, in the south west of England, as a “perfect location” for the “crucial” G-7 leaders’ summit scheduled for June 11-13. “The G-7 is the most important grouping of democratic countries and has long been the catalyst for key international actions to face the greatest challenges,” said Johnson, according to the English press.

“From the cancellation of the world debt to our universal condemnation of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the world looks to the G-7 to apply our common values ​​and diplomatic power to create a more open and prosperous planet,” he added.

Thus, he has referred to the coronavirus, “undoubtedly the most destructive force we have seen for generations”, “the greatest test for the order of the modern world.” “Cornwall is the perfect location for this crucial summit. 200 years ago Cornwall’s tin and copper mines became the heart of Britain’s industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will once again be the hub of a great global change and advance, ”Johnson argued.

The G-7 is made up of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the EU. It will probably be the first major international event that Joe Biden will attend as President of the United States.