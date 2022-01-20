Home page world

The corona numbers in Great Britain are falling. In the middle of his political crisis, Boris Johnson wants to repeal all corona rules that are still in force.

London – Omikron caused exploding corona* infection numbers in Great Britain at the turn of the year. At times, 200,000 new cases per day were reported, the seven-day incidence exceeded the 2000 mark. The incidence on the island is now 986. The numbers have roughly halved in the past two weeks. Reason enough for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce that all corona rules that are still in force will be abolished.

Corona in Great Britain: Johnson wants to abolish all rules that are still in force

The mandatory quarantine for corona infected people is to be completely abolished in England in the near future. “The time will soon come when we can end the legal obligation to isolate, just as people don’t have to legally isolate themselves when they have the flu,” Johnson said in the London House of Commons on Wednesday (January 19).

The current Corona regulations expire on March 24th. Johnson said he would like to abolish it sooner if possible. Just a few days ago, his government reduced the isolation to five full days.

Corona in England: Minister of Health announces plan – “Living with Covid-19”

Johnson also announced the lifting of all Corona* restrictions still in force in England. “From tomorrow we will no longer require masks in classrooms,” he said. Elsewhere, masks should no longer be mandatory, but a private decision of each individual. “From now on, the government is no longer calling for people to work from home.” The vaccination certificates, which are hated by parts of the Tory party and against which a number of MPs rebelled in December, should also be a thing of the past from the middle of next week.

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced a plan for spring in the evening, which he dubbed “Living with Covid-19”. According to this, tests, antiviral drugs and other vaccinations* should represent “the cornerstones of future defense” against the corona virus*. Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland had taken stricter measures in the fight against Omicron, but had also announced easing.

Johnson recently came under pressure because of lockdown parties * in the seat of government Downing Street. Critics are now accusing him of wanting to appease backbenchers in his party with the far-reaching relaxation of the corona virus. (ph with dpa)