A day after returning to the UK amid media speculation about a new candidacy for prime minister, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that he had decided not to run in the Conservative Party primaries to replace Liz Truss as leader. of the legend and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Johnson said in a statement that despite having much-needed support from Conservative lawmakers, he concluded it “simply wouldn’t be the right thing to do” because “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”

According to the BBC, the former prime minister said he had the support of 102 deputies from his party to enter the race. British electoral law requires at least 100 supporters to run for office.

The decision raises the likelihood that the one chosen to succeed Liz Truss will be Rishi Sunak, who was in charge of the Finance portfolio during Johnson’s tenure.