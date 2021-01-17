The Prime Minister of Great Britain announced the holding of the G7 Summit (G7) in 2021 in person. This will be the first personal meeting of the leaders of the world powers in two years. Reuters…

It is noted that this year the summit is planned to be held at the Carbis Bay resort in Cornwall in the south-west of England. Britain will chair the meeting. “Two hundred years ago, Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the center of the Industrial Revolution in Britain, and this summer, Cornwall will once again be the center of great global change,” Johnson said.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders of Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the USA and Japan. In addition, the heads of Australia, South Korea and India will arrive as guests.

The summit was originally scheduled for summer 2020. However, at the end of May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to postpone the event until the fall and invite several third-party states to it: Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. According to Trump, the G7 is an “outdated group” of countries.

However, the House of Representatives of the US Congress passed a bill aimed at preventing the restoration of the G8 format and Russia’s participation in the G7 meetings.