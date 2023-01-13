Boris Johnson has not fared badly since his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in September last year. His lectures have since earned him more than 1.35 million euros. And for his office as former prime minister, he received a donation of no less than 1.1 million euros from a wealthy businessman, one of the highest donations ever for an individual politician.

Last month, Boris Johnson collected more than 250,000 pounds (281,000 euros) for two lectures. That brings his total remuneration for the speeches he has given since his resignation from 10 Downing Street in September to a whopping £1.2 million (1.35 million euros), according to the donation and interest register of politicians.

Johnson also enjoys financial support from the billionaire family Bamford. They are good friends with the former British Prime Minister and they are fervent supporters of Brexit. In December, Anthony and Carole Bamford made two homes available to Johnson, each valued at £10,000 for the month.

Hardcore Brexiter

And Johnson has another very wealthy friend who supports him: British businessman and investor Christopher Harborne, also a hardcore Brexiteer. It is not uncommon for politicians to set up a personal office after their premiership to “manage their post-Downing Street affairs,” writes The Guardian. In October last year, for example, the company ‘The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd’ saw the light of day. Harborne donated £1 million (1.1 million euros) to Johnson for that office, one of the largest donations ever for an individual politician. Donations usually go to a party or an organization.

It could feed speculation that Johnson is working on a comeback, the British newspaper suggests. In the past, Harborne already donated money to the Conservative Party, of which Boris Johnson is a member. But before the 2019 election, he suddenly donated 6 million pounds (6.75 million euros) to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.