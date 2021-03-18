For the third time, Boris Izaguirre (Caracas, Venezuela, 55 years old) takes charge of ‘Prodigios’, the musical ‘talent’ of La 1, in which children demonstrate their skills in instrumental music, lyrical singing and dance. At the second gala, which will be offered tomorrow at 10 pm, the program produced by Shine Iberia incorporates the tenor José Manuel Zapata as a jury and receives Melani García, Spanish representative of Junior Eurovision 2019.

-We have seen you very excited about the new edition. Why?

-Because of reaching the third edition. ‘Prodigios’ was a program that was proposed to the network for many years and suddenly, it emerged and was released. Nobody imagined that it was going to have a second and a third season. When we went back to filming and we saw each other, it made a huge impact on us. It is a program that we have released in a very special moment of the pandemic. The restrictions went up while we were recording in Valladolid. In the end we were able to pull it off.

– And there is still talent to discover?

-Above all, such a young talent. We have an applicant who is only 8 years old, she is a real youngest. The attitude of that girl, her gestures, the way in which she dialogued with me in each of her interventions was frankly surprising. They are people with a lot of coherence. I learn to be a better adult by observing the attitude of these young people. And I would love for most of our adults to be as disciplined and demanding of themselves, and with as much personality, and fighting capacity and perseverance as they have in ‘Prodigies’.

-How do you remember the beginning of the program?

Now there is a generation of young prodigies who know that the program exists and that it can be of enormous support to them. At first I understand that it was quite a titanic task because many conservatories viewed it a little suspiciously because it was a television program. And now they see the opposite, which is an extraordinary setting to enhance the work they do in all conservatories. And it is great that we have succeeded.

-The last final was followed by 1.7 million viewers. Has ‘Prodigios’ broken the taboo that classical music is boring and doesn’t work on television?

-It is true. I do not know if he has broken it, because it seems violent to me to break. But it is good news, because it is an enjoyable and rewarding program. It was a fantastic idea to promote young talent in classical disciplines and not lose that instinct on television.

-Do you think there is a lack of support for young talents?

I absolutely share the idea that you have to be a person who enjoys emotions, that education, information, reading, music, painting and the arts offer you. I was raised that way. I have been very self-taught in this and I have been immensely fortunate that my parents offered me access to all those interests. This program opens your eyes to that fascinating world of classical, music, dance and lyrics. And you have to go a little further. There is no better defense in life for fake news, confusion, populism, or violence itself than being informed, educated. What to read and know how to look.

Immersed in the Bosé series



-He became popular in ‘Crónicas Marcianas’ and is now a presenter on TVE …

-Perhaps I have changed a lot professionally because I have demanded a little more of myself. It seems to me that in these 25 years, many things have changed in me, but what has not changed is my passion for television as an industry. It is more flexible than others, because it has a barbaric capacity for adaptation and intuition. I have been very lucky to participate in different things throughout my career. I have written daily series, I have participated in television milestones in Spain.

-Do you regret something you have done on television?

No. Perhaps one of the few things I could regret is when I ignored myself. It is essential for any career. I believe that one should never betray oneself. It has happened to me and that I would have preferred to skip. It wasn’t like that, so what I’ve done is try not to make it happen to me again. And keep paying close attention to what I perceive because most of the time, what my intuition points out to me, is right.

-He is immersed in the fiction adaptation of Miguel Bosé. Is your life surprising you?

Hopefully your potential viewers will discover it. We are a team of scriptwriters with people as important as Ángeles González-Sinde, among others. I am personally fascinated to get back to the script. It was my gateway in this medium. Going back to writing fiction for television is very exciting for me.

-As a soap opera scriptwriter, what do you think of the Turkish phenomenon?

-It reminds me a lot of the surprise that we got in Venezuela when they became prime-time shows in Spain. It is the universality of what the love story means. The telenovela, in recent years, has undergone an evolution in which stories about drug trafficking have become very fashionable, with violence and away from the original ingredients of the genre. But these Turkish novels return to recover the love story as the main axis. And that is inexhaustible and unbeatable, because love is the engine of our lives.