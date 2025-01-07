For weeks all alone at sea, in the daily battle with waves and wind – but Boris Herrmann has a completely different obstacle to overcome at the Vendée Globe. His fear of heights bothers the German extreme sailor. On Monday, damage to the rigging forced him onto the 29-meter-high mast of his yacht Malizia-Seaexplorer.

“Unfortunately, it looks like the swell will allow an ascent,” Herrmann told his team with a wink, “who knows: maybe it will be a fun distraction.” However, a video recording showed the Hamburg resident tense, chewing gum as he tried to calm his nerves to calm down. The 43-year-old had often said that this circumnavigation presented two big challenges for him: the loneliness in the middle of nowhere – and his fear of heights. Because repairs to the yacht have no alternative and are not uncommon.

Herrmann repairs the damage to the rigging with Teflon tape. (Photo: Boris Herrmann, Team Malizia)

So on the 57th day of the Vendée Globe, Herrmann packed up his tools and climbed up the mast. The action was successful, Herrmann sent selfies to his team from above. “I’m so relieved,” he later said.

Herrmann is already in the South Atlantic and the destination port in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, is not too far away. The German is in seventh place in the rankings with a chance of fourth place. At the front, Frenchman Charlie Dalin has now taken over the lead from his compatriot Yoann Richomme. Both are in a duel for victory, Dalin has a lead of 117 nautical miles.