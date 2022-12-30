The leader of the rock group “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshchikov will release the album “Songs of Bards” on December 31

The leader of the rock band “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshchikov will release a new album “Songs of the Bards”, the release will take place on December 31. The performer announced this on his Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The collection includes songs by Bulat Okudzhava, Evgeny Klyachkin, Vladimir Vysotsky, Yuri Vizbor, Alexander Galich. The songs are recorded to the accompaniment of an acoustic guitar.

“Singing these songs made me who I am now,” Grebenshchikov quotes newspaper “Kommersant”.

This autumn, Boris Grebenshchikov presented the album “The House of All Saints”. The disc contains the songs “Don’t Go Out the Door”, “Mahamaya” and other compositions.