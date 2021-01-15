Artistic director of the Yeralash newsreel Boris Grachevsky died in Moscow at the age of 71, his friend, film critic Vyacheslav Shmyrov, said on January 14.

Earlier, Grachevsky was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection.

“It seemed to me that at first he was not afraid of Covida, but then he became afraid. And the covid was not long in coming … Blessed memory of the bright man Bor Grachevsky! ” – wrote Shmyrov on his Facebook page.

The information was later confirmed by Grachevsky’s wife Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya, reports TASS…

Grachevsky’s hospitalization became known on December 28. He spoke about the discovery of the coronavirus in him a week before his hospitalization. The patient was transferred to intensive care on December 31. On the same day, Belotserkovskaya spoke about her husband’s condition. According to her, then Grachevsky was in a consistently serious condition.

Grachevsky is a director, screenwriter, and artistic director of the Yeralash newsreel. He is the author of such films as “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In addition, he has produced a number of documentaries.