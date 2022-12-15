Home page World

Boris Becker is free again. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Always in the limelight, now all but untraceable. After Boris Becker is released from British custody, he travels to Germany. But he manages to remain undiscovered at first.

London/Munich – Boris Becker is a free man again. The 55-year-old former tennis star has been released from prison in England and has traveled to Germany. This was confirmed by Becker’s lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser of the German Press Agency. When asked by dpa, the British Ministry of Justice also confirmed that Becker was no longer a prisoner and that his prison sentence had been served. The “Bild” newspaper first reported on it. But where and when Becker should reach Germany is unclear.

The return of the tennis legend to his homeland caused speculation. Press photographers and journalists tried in vain at various airports in Germany until the afternoon to catch a glimpse of the three-time Wimbledon winner.

In a private jet to Germany?

According to British news agency PA, Becker was on a private jet chartered by a friend. But around the nine million metropolis of London there are a number of airports from which private jets take off. The search for clues after the Becker flight was like a game of confusion.

According to the Daily Mail, the plane took off from Biggin Hill Airport. It is unclear at which German airport he landed. According to the website Flightradar24, machines left Biggin Hill for several German cities including Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart on Thursday. Where he ended up remained a mystery for the time being. Becker did not show up at his mother Elvira’s house in Leimen, at least until the early evening.

Becker is no longer subject to penal restrictions. “Our client Boris Becker was released from custody in England and left for Germany today. He has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any criminal restrictions in Germany,” the lawyer said in a statement.

Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by a London court at the end of April for failing to properly declare parts of his assets in his bankruptcy proceedings. He’s been in prison ever since. First in the notorious Wandsworth Prison, later in the slightly more comfortable Huntercombe Prison.

Why is Boris Becker at large?

The fact that Becker can now spend Christmas with his family in Germany is thanks to a special rule for criminal foreigners in Great Britain, according to which their prison sentences are released after a certain period of time if they leave the country immediately. A return to the United Kingdom should initially be denied him.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has probably put the worst part of his insolvency misery behind him. But according to the British bankruptcy register, he is still not in control of his own finances. The completion of his bankruptcy proceedings has been postponed indefinitely. Some conditions, such as the ban on running a company in Great Britain without court permission, will continue to apply until 2031. In a podcast last year, Becker said he had to give up half of his income. How that will be in the future was initially unclear.

What was the accusation?

But how could it happen that the former wonder boy, who celebrated an unforgettable triumph on the “sacred lawn” in Wimbledon at the age of 17, sank so low? It all started when he was declared privately bankrupt by a London court in 2017. In fact, such procedures can be ended quite quickly in Great Britain. But with Becker it took a long time. Humiliating episodes followed: Among other things, some of his trophies and other personal memorabilia were publicly auctioned off.

But it got even worse: his insolvency administrator accused Becker of concealing assets worth millions. The tennis legend had to go to court. In the spring trial, Becker pleaded innocent on all counts. His attorney portrayed him as a man who was often overwhelmed with life as a star off the tennis court, often left decisions to others and little concerned with the consequences of his own actions. But the jury only partially believed him and found Becker guilty on several counts.

In an interview he gave to Apple TV+ days before the sentence was announced, he tearfully said: “I’ve hit rock bottom. I’ll see what I do with it.”

The reality hit him hard: he couldn’t even say goodbye to his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his eldest son Noah, who had to watch as he was taken away after the verdict in the windowless courtroom in London. A packed bag was already standing next to him. Since then, hardly anything has been heard from the otherwise communicative Becker.

Job at DTB?

What Becker’s future will look like is still unclear. The Vice President of the German Tennis Association (DTB), Dirk Hordoff, had promised Becker a position weeks ago. “To put it bluntly: Boris can choose the job!” He told “Sport Bild”. dpa