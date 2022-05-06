Boris Becker, triple champion at Wimbledon and number 1 in the world in 1991, faces the worst moment of his life. Last week he was accused of having hidden his monetary and real estate assets to declare bankruptcy in 2017 and not pay his debts.

The sentence, in a London court, was two and a half years in prison (of that time, he must serve half in jail). But another piece of news puts the German in check: he could face deportation.

one more problem

After serving his sentence at HMP Wandsworth Prison, just 2.5 miles from the All England Club, Becker (born in Leimen, a municipality in the Rhine-Neckar district of Baden-Württemberg) could be expelled from the UK for not having British citizenship.

According to The Guardian newspaper, A British Home Office spokesman stated that “any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and receives a prison sentence is considered for deportation. at the earliest opportunity.”



The Ministry of the Interior, according to the same media, can affirm that Becker’s criminal offenses continued after the Brexit withdrawal agreement was implemented on December 31, 2020, which made the immigration law for citizens of the European Union stricter.

This “ambiguity” means that the 54-year-old former athlete (who has been resident in West London since 2012 but never applied for citizenship, despite declaring his intention to do so seven years ago) could be considered for deportation under the earlier, “softer” version of the UK Borders Act 2007, or the updated version, which came into effect on 31 December 2020.

“If the criminal conduct took place after December 31, 2020, Becker is subject to automatic deportation because he received a sentence of 12 months or more … He could try to resist deportation on human rights grounds,” said Colin Yeo, an immigration attorney.

Becker could file to have the deportation order lifted “if compassionate circumstances are found,” But appeals can typically take six to 12 months to process and are very expensive, said Leon Glenister, an attorney with Landmark Chambers.

“If Becker uses a street lawyer to defend him, the costs can reach £30,000. The only other option is for you to represent yourself as a litigant in person. This is not unheard of, but it can be quite tricky, so it’s not recommended,” he expanded.

According to a Daily Mail report, new inmates admitted to Wandsworth Prison are forced to stay in the “induction wing” of the dungeon for seven to ten days. after your arrival due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Becker will then be able to transfer into general population, but new inmates generally must be in the prison for at least six weeks, displaying good behavior, before being considered for “worker roles.”

