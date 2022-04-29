The six Grand Slam champion was risking up to 7 years. On April 8, the jury found him guilty. Soutwark court judge delivered the sentence today
He risked up to seven years, he took two and a half. Tennis icon and six Grand Slam champion Boris Becker was convicted by the Southwark judge for bankruptcy. On April 8, the German champion was found guilty by the jury and a few minutes ago the judge of the Southwark court sentenced him to 30 months in prison. Boris awaited the sentence wearing his Wimbledon champion tie and for him there will be no possibility of house arrest, he will probably go to jail as early as this evening.
Three million hole
Becker was convicted on 4 of the 24 counts he was on trial for. Bum Bum would have transferred huge amounts of money from his corporate account, not declaring a villa he owns in Germany and hiding around € 900,000 of debt and shares of a technology company. Becker’s total debt is approximately € 3 million.
April 29, 2022 (change April 29, 2022 | 17:12)
