He risked up to seven years, he took two and a half. Tennis icon and six Grand Slam champion Boris Becker was convicted by the Southwark judge for bankruptcy. On April 8, the German champion was found guilty by the jury and a few minutes ago the judge of the Southwark court sentenced him to 30 months in prison. Boris awaited the sentence wearing his Wimbledon champion tie and for him there will be no possibility of house arrest, he will probably go to jail as early as this evening.