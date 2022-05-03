The former German tennis player Boris Becker, whose professional career lasted between 1984 and 1999, was sentenced this Friday to two and a half years in prison by the British justice for four charges related to his personal bankruptcy.

Becker, 54 years old and winner of six Grand Slam tournaments, he will thus be imprisoned after being found guilty in particular of having concealed 2.5 million pounds sterlings (3 million euros at the current exchange rate/3.16 million dollars) to avoid paying its debts. He will have to serve half his sentence in prison before being eligible for parole.

Declared bankrupt in 2017, Boris Becker was convicted of charges including theft of assets, non-disclosure of assets and concealment of a debt.

The prison where he is is not the best place for him. “Inmates spend more than 22 hours a day in dilapidated cells and it only has six showers for 86 cells”, publishes the Daily Mail along with the report by Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons.

And added: “Drug use and mental health problems are very high: a group of inmates were described walking around ‘blinking in the sunlight’ after more than a week in seclusion. Prison staff used force 1,295 times in the reporting period, almost four times a day.”

The Daily Mail says that the former tennis player’s first hours have been very complicated.



“Prison sources say the tennis star is likely to spend up to a fortnight in a Category B prison before being transferred to a lower security Category C prison. After being sentenced to Southwark Crown Court shortly before 4pm, Becker, with his personal belongings in a Puma bag, was taken in a prison van for the 45-minute journey across south London to the prison, less than two miles from Wimbledon Center Court, where Becker won the first of three Wimbledon titles in 1985 at the age of 17.

