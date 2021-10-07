The shooting of the fourth season of Boris che begins in Rome will arrive on Disney + thanks to Star.The formalization of the realization of the new season of Boris arrived last February during the presentation of the Star schedule, the new integrated streaming channel starting from the end of February on Disney +. An important and also exciting starting take for all those who have always worked in the cult series that has seen and will still see the rather special troupe of Ren Ferretti as the protagonist.

Boris 4: here is the first image from the set

We know the series well but for those who have never seen her, in addition to the dispassionate advice to recover this lack of hers, know that the first three seasons of the show concluded a precise path where the series was left with Ren Ferretti, the director, away from the world of TV, retired and ready to join the Forest Guard Corps. However, the question was always the same:another possible television?From this question it seems that the fourth season of Boris will start, which will first of all confirm the historical presence of Ferretti but also of many other characters who have become famous for Boris. Unfortunately there will be no Itala, Roberta Fiorentini, recently passed away but many other characters will be part of the cast that will have to facethe era of streaming and social networks.

There will be forCorinna(Carolina Crescentini) who will probably have to face a possible new role of nfluencer or perhaps the debut of Gli eyes of the heart right on the streaming platforms. In the casts, Francesco Pannofino has already been clearly confirmed, but also Caterina Guzzanti, Alessandro Tiberi, Alberto Di Stasio and Pietro Sermonti. All the protagonists will find themselves facing a completely different scenario than what they were used to, in which social networks, influencers and various streaming platforms dictate the law.

Boris produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a company of the Fremantle group. Filming will take place in Rome for 9 weeks.The new season will join the first three, already available on Disney +, within the Star channel.