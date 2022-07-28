Boris 4 finally has a release date: the cult comedy series will arrive exclusively on Disney + and will see the return of the entire iconic cast. The series will be released on October 26, exclusively on the streaming platform.

After three seasons and a film, written and directed by Mattia Torre, Giacomo Ciarrapico And Luca Vendruscolo, Boris returns to the screens to tell once again, with a satirical and unconventional language, the behind the scenes of the world of Italian cinema and television.

Originally set in the backstage of a low budget Italian series, entitled “The eyes of the heart“, The fourth season will tell the return of the historic troupe on a set. In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. Social media, influencers and various streaming platforms dictate the law. How will our protagonists face this New World?

In the cast all the protagonists of the past seasons return to which some are added new entryin alphabetical order: Luca Amorosino, Giulia Anchisi, Valerio Aprea, Massimiliano Bruno, Ninni Bruschetta, Raffaele Buranelli, Aurora Calabresi, Paolo Calabresi, Astrid Casali, Antonio Catania, Eugenia Costantini, Carolina Crescentini, Cecilia Dazzi, Massimo De Lorenzo, Giordano De Plano, Alberto Di Stasio, Caterina Guzzanti, Corrado Guzzanti, Andrea Lintozzi, Emma Lo Bianco, Jerri Mastrodomenico, Francesco Pannofino, Lucio Patanè, Cristina Pellegrino, Maurizio Pepe, Edoardo Pesce, Giuseppe Piromalli, Alessio Praticò, Karin Proia, Andrea Purgatori, Carlo De Ruggieri, Andrea Sartoretti, Pietro Sermonti, Alessandro Tiberi, Giorgio Tirabassi and Nina Torresi.