Pirlo’s team finally wins after 8 dry matches and 4 consecutive home defeats against a Cosenza team that dreamed big

Gregorio Spigno – Genoa

On the one hand the objective is to win to shake off a start to the season that was well below expectations, on the other we are daydreaming. Sampdoria and Cosenza arrive at the Ferraris match with opposite morals. Andrea Pirlo’s Blucerchiati must win to interrupt a too long negative streak at home (four defeats in as many home games) and remove bad thoughts and the dangerous zone of the standings, the Caserta team is aiming for the third consecutive victory which would mean full play-off zone .

prudent start — The start was played at a slow pace with both teams more careful not to expose each other than to strike. The Blucerchiati seem to feel the pressure of a match not to miss while the guests wait and try to start again on the counterattack. The former Parma player Tutino tries first, concluding Marras’ restart in the arms of Stankovic jr, who returned to the starting line-up after the rest period in Ascoli. Samp lacks the offensive imagination of baby Pedrola, who by playing would trigger the obligation to buy from Barcelona. At the end of the first half, Samp had a great opportunity: Borini coordinated and went towards goal, the ball touched the top of the crossbar and went off beyond the bottom. In the second half Stankovic denies Forte the 0-1, then unlocks Pirlo’s team with a penalty: in the 59th minute Marras brings down Verre in the Cosenza area, Borini goes from the spot and makes no mistake and unlocks the lead. Third consecutive center for him, all from penalties. See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "Nice to be back in Argentina"

doubling — Cosenza immediately shakes itself and hits the crossbar with Tutino, then Borini fails to score a brace also thanks to an amazing intervention by Micai. An encore only postponed, because in the 82nd minute Borini sent a short rebound into the goal, scored a brace and closed the game. Thus it ends 2-0 for Samp, a victory that has the flavor of pure oxygen for Andrea Pirlo who after the good equalizer in Ascoli interrupts Ferraris’ negative streak and finds the first home victory of the season. Sunday of Serie B ends at 6.30pm with Reggiana-Venezia, tomorrow (8.30pm) the postponement between Palermo and Spezia closes the tenth day.