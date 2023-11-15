The Sampdoria players strongly believe in the Serie A objective. This is what emerges from the words of Fabio Borini, Fabio Depaoli and Ronaldo Vieira, interviewed by Sky Sport during this championship break. After a difficult start to the championship, the victories against Palermo and Modena and the 10 points in the last 5 days have given new life and conviction: the playoffs are at 6 points and everything is still possible as long as we maintain the hunger and humility seen in the last appearances.

“Serie A objective? The objective is always the same – replies Borini – I came with an objective and that remains. Now it’s November, there are 6 games before Christmas and then there’s what matters. If at the end of the championship you play the playoffs at Marassi it’s different, our stadium gives you an extra boost. At the beginning, perhaps some were intimidated by the difficulties experienced last year, luckily I only had positive feelings. Genoa is special, here you support either Sampdoria or Genoa, there are no other teams, you experience everyday life in a different way, you feel like you belong. In ten days we will have the derby, not the one we all want to play (against Genoa) but against Spezia it is an important challenge. Having already had Pirlo helped me, but here we are in a different league than Turkey, we had to adapt, in Serie B you can’t play like in Serie A but the team and I have always had faith in the coach.”

Depaoli also appears ambitious: «Serie A has been the goal from the beginning. We started badly, but the group found each other again and we started from scratch. We are looking for points in every match towards this goal. Teams in the running? Definitely Parma, the candidate to win Serie B. For me they are the strongest. Then I say Palermo and Bari. I think it’s not a burden, but an honor to play for these colors and these people. We need to use their passion and put it on the field. We will definitely have a great year.”

And Vieira, who appeared regenerated in his latest appearances, is in tune with his teammates: “Tough training? We always try to work well. We can’t afford to drop physically, so it’s tough. We have to work to do well. If we have improved it is not just thanks to me, everyone is working well. We have to continue like this. Objective? We are aiming for Serie A via the playoffs or directly. We started not the way we wanted, but that’s the goal. It’s tough but we’ll try”