Genoa – Fabio Borini and Matteo Ricci are the first two additions from Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria. The coach specifically requested them and Andrea Radrizzani satisfied him. Both are already in Genoa, undergoing medical visits this morning and then this afternoon they will be in Bogliasco for the blucerchiata team’s first training session of the season. In front of thousands of supporters who gathered from 5pm at the Mugnaini to convey their warmth and enthusiasm to the Sampdoria team, which is weighed down by the expectation of an immediate return to Serie A. They will also meet Lanna and Radrizzani.

Borini and Ricci they are two expert elements, the forward is 32 and the midfielder is 29. The first arrived at the end of the contract after days of negotiation with his agent De Fanti and to find an agreement on the engagement; the midfielder (Pastorello agent) instead taken from Frosinone, contract expiring next June. Both Borini and Ricci were two constant players last season for Fatih Karagumruk coached by Pirlo. The former, used a bit as a central forward and a bit as an offensive left winger in the 4-3-3 formation, experienced one of the best championships of his career (20 goals in 30 appearances), the second fulcrum in midfield, blocked however by the last month and a half from a tear in the femoral muscle. And both have been linked to Sampdoria in the past, with the striker in January 2020 there was a negotiation, but then he chose Verona. The midfielder in the period in which he remained without a contract (and called up for the national team), at the end of the experience with Spezia, was taken into consideration by the Dorian technical area. But he finished there.

Borini has never played in Serie B, while Ricci knows her very well, 144 appearances between Perugia, Salernitana, Spezia and Frosinone. To date, the company has practically zeroed the treasure that it had built with the resolutions of Djuricic and Murillo and which has allowed it to bypass the liquidity index for Borini and Ricci. With what remains, midfielder Fabio Maistro, 25, from Spal is about to arrive. To give Pirlo the other elements requested, there is a need for transfers. The most started operation is with Cagliari, Augello on one side, the Pereiro/Barreca pair on the other. It could close shortly, even if Ranieri is also insisting a lot on Gabbiadini, who would not be one of Pirlo’s priorities. On the notebook, among the many, there are full-back Beruatto from Pisa, two Juventus players, full-back Frabotta (as asked by Pirlo) and Argentine midfielder Barrenechea.