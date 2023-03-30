Sunday’s words

“Free practice only appeals to engineers“. Thus the CEO of Liberty Media regarding F1 Stefano Domenicali in Portugal in Portimao host of the MotoGP praised the two-wheeler Sprint that will characterize every Saturday in the premier class unlike F1 which will go up from three to six Sprints in this 2023. Domenicali underlined that the goal is to provide more and more entertainment on the track during race weekends and the sacrifice of free practice could be a key to getting more shows.

Russell’s thought

Domenicali’s thesis found support among the pilots. “I think one free practice session is enough – he has declared George Russell – one is important that it remains available because without being able to carry out tests it is important to have at least an hour of time to test new products or factory-prepared updates on the track. After that, after a free practice session, you can actually think of something different, but one absolutely must remain because F1 is the queen category of motor racing and it wouldn’t be appropriate to get on the track without even one free practice session. At the same time I don’t see why we have to enjoy more track time than drivers from the lower leagues who only have one session available in F2 and F3“.

The opinion of Gasly and Hulkenberg

“Three free practice sessions are definitely too many – he added Pierre Gasly – it is obvious that it is nice to be able to work hard and experiment for so long, but it is also true that there are too many. One or two is enough.” “Interesting what Russell said about the minor categories – the words of Nico Hulkenberg – actually it wasn’t bad at all to go straight to Qualifying after just one free practice session. In any case, it is a topic destined to have different opinions, it depends on the tastes. For sure I think we have enough time available to test at the moment”.