The unexpected rise in President Gabriel Boric’s popularity over the last couple of months (35%) was welcomed on the left, but with a warning from some: avoid “own goals.” In the last two weeks, however, the Government has had to control friendly fire from the Communist Party (PC). The party led by Lautaro Carmona has publicly questioned the Executive, in particular the Ministry of the Interior and Security in charge of Carolina Tohá, of Democratic Socialism, revealing the sharpening of differences within the parties that support the Chilean president. The strong criticism from the PC leaders for the dismissal of an advisor from their sector of the Undersecretary of the Interior and a police operation in Villa Francia, an emblematic town in the fight against the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, come three months before the municipal elections, a key thermometer of the political forces in view of the presidential elections of 2025.

The Communist Party is a cornerstone of the left-wing administration. Boric’s cabinet includes three ministers from the party: the Minister of Labor, Jeannete Jara, who has the challenge of pushing through the pension reform in Congress, one of the main campaign promises; the Government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, a companion of the president since university; and the Minister of Education, Nicolás Cataldo. Jara and Vallejo are part of the president’s political committee. Coexistence with the Communist Party has not been easy from the beginning, but the conflicts are increasingly frequent and vociferous. Communist leaders demanded that the Interior Ministry know the details of the police operation in Villa Francia, which ended with several detainees and dozens of weapons seized. One deputy from their ranks went so far as to say that the procedure reminded her of the logic with which the dictatorship operated.

Gabriel Boric speaks with Lautaro Carmona, president of the Communist Party, on January 9. PC

Vallejo, the Communist Party’s most highly rated figure in the polls, used to diplomatically avoid her party’s disputes with the Executive. This week, however, faced with the shadow of doubt raised by some communists about whether the police operation in Villa Francia was a setup, the spokesperson distanced herself from her group and responded sharply: “If they are trying to establish that there is a political operation by the Government against a specific community, it is not knowing how our Government acts.”

Unlike what has been the traditional line of the Chilean Communist Party, characterized by its discipline and monolithic positions, Octavio Avendaño, political scientist and academic at the University of Chile, maintains that in recent times there has been a dualism strained by two groups within the party: “One that watches more for the institutional path and another that insists on Boric’s first round program.” [más radical] and social mobilizations. It is no coincidence that part of the PC questions the security strategy, while the more institutional part, like Vallejo, supports the decisions of the Ministry of the Interior.”

For the former communist militant Sergio Muñoz Riveros, columnist and writer, the latest conflicts give rise to the belief that “the leaders of the PC have already decided to distance themselves from the Government, and that the possibility of abandoning it even crosses their minds.” Following the rejection that the police operation in Villa Francia provoked in some communist leaders, Minister Tohá acknowledged “the complexity of the differences” and that there is “distrust” on the part of the PC. Muñoz Riveros said this week in EL PAÍS that the governing coalition “lacks substantive agreements, it functions as a corporation of interests” and he doubts that it will survive the current Government.

The police operation in Villa Francia, in the municipality of Estación Central, on July 6. Lycomite

Former socialist president Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010; 2014-2018) pushed for greater cohesion within the ruling party at a lunch she organised this week with the leaders of the ruling parties to reinforce the message that the broad spectrum of the left must be united. The need for unity is under pressure from the elections for mayors and regional governors next October. The former president has the credentials to speak of unity in the sector, since in her second term the communists managed to return to the ruling party for the first time since the overthrow of Salvador Allende in 1973.

Prior to these high-profile incidents with the PC, the mood in La Moneda was positive due to the sustained rise in support for President Boric in recent months. In the four previous governments, led by Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014, 2018-2022), from the traditional right, no president registered 35% support after almost two and a half years in office.

Analysts are surprised that a president in his third year of office has good popularity ratings, although they point out that more than half of Chileans still disapprove of Boric’s management. They attribute the good run to the fact that economic conditions are objectively better than in the last five years, which has injected a dose of enthusiasm into the citizenry. For the first time in more than a year, those who feel optimistic about the future outnumber those who are pessimistic (38% versus 36%, Cadem). They also point out that society has become accustomed to the new reality: the crime crisis and the emergence of organized crime.

On how much the PC’s friction with the Government of which it is a part can impact, Avendaño believes that the progressive rise in household electricity bills, which began on July 1 and will mean a 50% increase by 2025 due to a debt with electricity generators since 2019, will have more impact on public perception of Boric’s management than the communist leaders’ darts. One of the critical voices with the left-wing Administration on the increase in the price of electricity was the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Karol Cariola, a communist, who questioned the provision of information by the Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, responsible for processing the project that unfroze the rates in Congress. Precisely, for Avendaño, “that is a widely questioned decision and it strained the Government itself. Tensions within the Executive always generate an impact on public opinion because it is interpreted as an erratic decision and a weak position.”

Unlike other controversies involving the Communist Party and the government, Boric has so far remained silent.

