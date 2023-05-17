The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, during the preparations at the Estadio Nacional voting center, in the commune of Ñuñoa, Santiago. AILEN DIAZ (EFE)

The Minister of the Interior and Public Security of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Carolina Tohá, of the moderate left, defended her management on Tuesday in the midst of the security crisis that Chile is going through, with rising homicide and violent crime rates. The interpellation in Congress requested by the parties of the traditional right (RN, UDI and Evópoli) has occurred nine days after the electoral crash suffered by the left in the elections for constitutional councillors. In the May 7 elections, the far-right Republican Party became the main political force based on a heavy-handed, law-and-order discourse to combat delinquency and organized crime, the main concerns of the citizenship.

The interrogation of Minister Tohá by the National Renovation (RN) deputy, Andrés Longton, began with a minute of silence for the Carabineros martyrs, especially the last ones. Three agents were assassinated in less than a month between March and April. The deputy reminded Tohá of the call for attention that he made to the general director of the Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñez, after the uniformed man’s strong criticism of the congressmen and the Prosecutor’s Office for not giving “conditions” to the agents to carry out their work. “There is no doubt in the support for the Carabineros and part of that support is to be clear that it is not a deliberative police force that tells the political force what to do,” said Tohá today, who made an appeal to “stop doing political use of the police.

Irregular migration was one of the key themes during the intervention. Boric’s government expelled only 31 undocumented in 2022 and 143 so far this year. “Minister, for you there is a right to migration? Can any foreigner enter the territory and be legalized once inside?” Longton asked. The leader of Boric’s Cabinet – who entered the Government last September – recalled in the chamber that President Sebastián Piñera, from the right, called on foreigners to come to Chile “with the doors open” and that he only put restrictions on Haitian migrants. When Boric arrived in La Moneda in March 2022, she said, there were half a million pending residence applications with the migration service.

Tohá stressed that the arrival of immigrants undocumented in the north it has been reduced by 56% in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022. “That is because there are more resources in the area, because there are more soldiers, more control,” he added. Although he clarified that “not everything is merit” of the action of the Boric Government, in relation to the fact that the migratory flow has also been reduced due to the change in the countries of origin.

Regarding security, Deputy Longton criticized the lack of legislative proposals to deal with the crisis and exposed a battery of violent crimes that registered an increase from 2021 to 2022: homicides (33%), robbery with violence or intimidation (63, 1%) and robbery by surprise (61.2%). Minister Tohá acknowledged that the country is experiencing a problem in these matters, but said that homicides have been rising since 2016 and that it is not rigorous to compare data from a year with a pandemic to another without a health crisis. She also highlighted that the Executive has presented 10 security projects and has promulgated another 12. “But not all security policies are bills. Safety is also prevention. We are expanding the resources for the municipalities, we are working on distributing them fairly”.

In the special session of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies, Tohá was supported by the strongest figures of the Executive: the Minister of the General Secretariat of Government, the socialist Álvaro Elizalde; the Labor Minister, the communist Jeanette Jara; the government spokesperson, the communist Camila Vallejo; the Minister of Finance, the socialist Mario Marcel; and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana, a member of the Broad Front.

Deputy Longton also consulted Minister Tohá about the violence in the so-called Southern Macrozone, the heart of the conflict over the ancestral lands of the Mapuche people. The parliamentarian asked her if she believes that there is “terrorism” in the area and if the Executive is going to implement the “anti-terrorism” plan. Tohá assured that they will fulfill her commitment to modify the anti-terrorist law. “It is a legislation that is poorly formulated, because it obliges to demonstrate the spirit of the one who committed the crime. Normally, this fails and very serious crimes go unpunished. In fact, in the last 15 years only three convictions have been obtained for this law”. In addition, he replied to the words of President Boric, who has recognized that there are actions with a “terrorist nature” in the area.

The demand for accountability from the minister comes after the hard blow of the left at the polls in the elections of May 7, when the ruling party was left with only 16 seats out of the 51 of the Constitutional Council that will draft a new Fundamental Charter, with which will not even have veto power. The right, however, asked to question her weeks before the elections. The Chile Vamos coalition published a document under the slogan patience is over with 12 reasons for the minister to respond to the National Congress on the progress of her portfolio in these matters.