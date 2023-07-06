The Government of Gabriel Boric has given great urgency this week to the project to reform the pension system in Chile, one of the great pillars of the left-wing Administration’s program. The South American country has spent a decade discussing the issue on which there is no consensus in Congress, where the ruling party does not have majorities. The proposal seeks to create a new social security, financed through an additional contribution of 6% paid by employers. Right-wing lawmakers have not tabled a counterproposal in the eight months since the bill was introduced, but the fate of the extra contribution is one of the main stumbling blocks in the negotiations.

The Minister of Labor, Jeanette Jara, has announced that the project will be discussed in parts, with the aim of first addressing the aspects that generate the most consensus. The Executive wants, for example, to repeal Decree Law 3,500, which would mean the end of the Pension Fund Administrators, the AFPs, the private organizations that have been established since 1981 as the pillar of the Chilean system, based on capitalization individual and pioneer in the world. “The first thing that is going to be discussed is the mirror rules, that is, those that persist in the DL. 3,500 in the pension reform,” said Minister Jara on Wednesday. “Our original proposal considered the repeal of DL 3,500, but we are available to talk. We are not here to treat ourselves”, he added.

The bill aims to solve one of the structural problems with the greatest impact on the quality of life of Chileans: the low pensions compared to the standard of living they have in their active stage. For this, the Boric Government proposes a new Mixed Pension System, whose main objectives are to improve the amount and coverage of the Universal Guaranteed Pension (PGU), raising it to 250,000 pesos (313 dollars). The modification of the PGU implies an increase in fiscal spending and intends to finance itself with part of what it collects from the tax reform, another of the pillars of the Boric government that is stalled in Congress after the rejection of the idea of ​​legislating it on last march.

Another key aspect of the reform is the new Social Security. Initially, the Executive wanted the extra 6% paid by employers to go entirely to the Solidarity Fund, but the lack of support has forced them to open up to the idea of ​​discussing that 4% go to Social Security and 2% to individual capitalization. The opposition, for its part, proposes that it be the other way around: 2% for Social Security and 4% for individual capitalization. The most critical advocate that 6% be allocated to the worker’s accounts. The position of the right has hardened since 2020, when the Government of Sebastián Piñera proposed 3% and 3%.

The Labor and Social Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies set a schedule for voting in particular on each point contained in the reform. The extreme urgency that the Executive gave it forces the Senate to receive the initiative within a period of 15 days, extendable for another 15. The proposal to divide the project into several points, which will be voted on week by week, makes it difficult for the commission to achieve dispatch it within the established period. Especially in a climate of lack of agreements. “The only article that we could approve is the increase in the Universal Guaranteed Pension at 250,000 pesos,” said Deputy Frank Sauerbaum, head of the National Renovation (RN) bench, a traditional right-wing party.

The RN parliamentarians plan to deliver a reform proposal to the Government with a focus on intergenerational gender solidarity and on increasing the PGU according to years of contributions, to promote the formalization of employment. According to the draft released Tuesday night, they also propose raising 10% of the current contribution rate to 16%.

Minister Jara celebrated RN’s willingness to negotiate with concrete proposals and said that she hopes other parties will do the same. The parliamentarians of the traditional right-wing formation of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) are not willing to vote in favor as long as the Executive does not guarantee in the bill the ownership of workers’ savings, their heritability and that the additional contribution goes to their individual accounts and have the freedom to choose who manages their funds.

The debate occurs at a complex time for the Boric government, where the popularity of the president has dropped below 30% and the ruling party is facing a scandal that is plaguing the Broad Front, the Agreements Case.