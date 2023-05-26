Jaime Gazmuri in a file image. COURTESY

The Government of Gabriel Boric has appointed the socialist Jaime Gazmuri (Chillán, 79 years old) as the new ambassador of Chile in Venezuela, where Chile had no ambassador since 2018, although diplomatic relations had not been broken. A member of the Socialist Party and a senator for 20 years –between 1990 and 2010–, he is a long-standing politician with highly valued diplomatic experience. Between 2014 and 2018 he was Chile’s ambassador to Brazil, in the second term of Michelle Bachelet, with Lula da Silva as president. As Santiago’s representative in Caracas, Gazmuri will have it in his hands to normalize diplomatic relations, strained by President Boric’s open criticism of human rights violations in Venezuela and, before, by the role played as president by Sebastián Piñera (2018- 2022), in open support for the opposition and especially for the then opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. For five years, Chile had a head of mission in Caracas without the rank of ambassador, although Venezuela kept its ambassador in Santiago.

“Although we have always maintained diplomatic relations with Venezuela, we believe that it is an opportune moment to normalize relations at the highest level, that is, by appointing an ambassador to that country. This, with the aim of reinforcing the bilateral work that we have continued to carry out during this time,” Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren explained to EL PAIS. Gazmuri, recently appointed, tells this newspaper: “I feel very honored by the task that the President of the Republic has given me, in a mission that is very important for Chile.”

Boric is the Latin American leader of the left who has distanced himself the most from Caracas, even during the electoral campaign that brought him to the presidency in March 2022. His position has put him at odds with the most extreme sectors of his government coalition, such as the Partido Communist. Last September, the president of Chile upped the ante against Venezuela. During a participation at Columbia University, in New York, the President of Chile insisted on his criticism of the Human Rights violations committed by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and also in Nicaragua. Being on the left, he said, should not prevent him from issuing his opinions, despite the fact that in Chile many tell him that “one should not speak ill of friends.” “It makes me angry when you are from the left and you can condemn the violations of Human Rights in Yemen or El Salvador, but you cannot talk about Venezuela or Nicaragua… or Chile. In Chile we had serious violations of Human Rights in the social outbreak [de 2019]we cannot have a double standard,” he said in September 2022. On the same tour, before the UN General Assembly, Boric had accused Venezuela of causing “tremendous pressure” on Chile, as a result of the thousands of Venezuelans who They entered the country fleeing the humanitarian crisis.

Boric’s statements before the Assembly had already had an impact in Caracas. Deputy Diosdado Cabello, the second strong man in the government, accused the Chilean president of speaking “bullshit” before the world leaders gathered in New York. “If they think that we are going to capitulate because a fool like Boric came out to talk bullshit about Venezuela, they are wrong, a jinx, going out to speak ill of Venezuela, having so many problems, a historical debt with the Mapuche populations, and what he does is leave to go after them,” Cabello said. For the Venezuelan deputy, Boric spoke ill of Venezuela “to look good with the gringos.” “Ridiculous enough,” he said.

Foreign Minister van Klaveren, who took office at the beginning of last March, replacing Antonia Urrejola, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened dialogue with Venezuela on issues of the highest sensitivity for the region and for Chile, such as the migration problem. In Santiago there is the conviction that the Venezuelan diaspora and the tensions it has generated in the rest of the countries cannot be resolved without an active conversation with Venezuela. At the beginning of his administration, Van Klaveren acknowledged “difficulties” for Venezuela to accept people expelled from Chile in the context of the migration crisis that is taking place on the Chilean northern border. At the beginning of May, however, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that Venezuela had sent a private vehicle to repatriate migrants stranded on the border with Peru.

In mid-April, in an interview with EFE, the Chilean foreign minister assured: “There is a migratory crisis that affects different countries and, obviously, much greater cooperation is needed than currently exists. We know that it is a very complex subject. Also in Europe, but the truth is that we have few instruments to deal with it collectively. One of our efforts at this time is to be able to strengthen these cooperation mechanisms at the regional level. There is talk of reviving Unasur, in any scheme we are interested in participating”. For Boric’s foreign minister, it is “necessary to talk with Venezuela and Bolivia, absolutely necessary.” “Venezuela is interested in the repatriation of its citizens. She had a repatriation program that has been interrupted. We are interested that this program can be resumed,” said Van Klaveren, who, like Gazmuri himself, is part of the Permanent Forum on Foreign Policy, “created in March 2019 to promote the broadest convergence around the basic principles of a foreign policy of State, rescuing what has been a tradition of democratic Chile”.

The Cúcuta fiasco

Relations between Chile and Venezuela have been complex for years. In the government of Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), in April 2002, Hugo Chávez accused Chile of supporting a coup attempt against him. Relations calmed down in the following administrations, of Michelle Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera, the right-wing president who maintained the policy of the Concertación governments with respect to Caracas and even attended Chávez’s funeral. In his second term (2018-2022), however, President Piñera took a leading role at the regional level in supporting Venezuelan dissidence, which marked a turning point in the ties between the two countries. The last ambassador, in fact, was Pedro Felipe Ramirez, who left his post on March 31, 2018. In February 2019, Piñera arrived in Cúcuta, a Colombian municipality on the border with Venezuela, to lead the entry of humanitarian aid, in an operation designed by Iván Duque, who was the president of Colombia. With the aim of promoting the fall of the Nicolás Maduro regime, the visit finally ended in a fiasco that marked not only the Piñera government, but also relations between Caracas and Santiago.

In recent years, as in most Latin American countries, Venezuela has become a local political issue, so it is not evident that Boric’s attempt to normalize relations is well received by the opposition. On the horizon is Lula da Silva’s attempt to try to refound UNASUR.

Gazmuri, who will arrive in Caracas at the end of July, is one of the most experienced figures of Chilean progressivism, with extensive ties to the Latin American left. One of the founders of the Movimiento de Acción Popular Unitaria, MAPU, born in the late sixties, was so relevant that in the division of this political force after the coup, one of the fractions bore his name, Mapu-Gazmuri (the more moderate wing). Part of the militants from other forces that ended up in the Socialist Party in the eighties, in the last stage of the dictatorship, he was a key figure in the Senate in the transition to democracy, where he chaired the Foreign Relations commission. Since his management at the Brazilian embassy was brilliantly evaluated at the Foreign Ministry, he will arrive in Venezuela with extensive political management and deep knowledge of the left in the region to try to normalize diplomatic relations between the two countries after complex years.