Chilean President, gabriel boric, became on March 11, 2022 one of the youngest presidents in the world. He arrived at the La Moneda palace in Santiago with an ambitious social change agenda and great expectations, but his ‘honeymoon’ did not last long.

A year later, the 37-year-old former student leader, although he enjoys strengthened international prestige, faces scant approval in Chile, has yet to push through with any of its flagship reforms and he is repeatedly forced to overcome some controversy or conflict, either due to mistakes by his own team or due to a tough opposition that does not give him respite.

The most recent setback was received precisely on Wednesday in Congress. The Chamber of Deputies rejected his tax reform, a pillar of his government program. The reform, which had the backing of the OECD, sought to collect 3.6 percent of GDP in four years, with new taxes on mining and higher-income people, and was key to financing his social reform agenda.

For Leandro Lima, an analyst for the Southern Cone at Control Risks, “this is an important defeat” because “It is a strong political blow from Congress and points to the difficult governance conditions that the president has faced.” “It is a sign of weakness that harms the government,” he adds. Professor Julieta Suárez Cao, from the Catholic University of Chile, agrees with this, who points out that Boric “things are going to get even more difficult if the opposition and other parties continue with the short-sightedness that we have seen in the vote of the reform”.

For the experts, this sort of ‘siege’ by the opposition increased after the September plebiscite, just six months after coming to power, when Boric’s option lost and 62 percent of Chileans rejected the proposal for a new Constitution to replace the one inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1990-1973), a project to which the government had committed itself. “The referendum left him with much less symbolic power. Afterwards, it became more difficult to resume the agenda”, explains Suárez Cao.

Facing this new Constitution, which started this year with a second attempt through a new constituent process with different terms and rules, Boric and the left, in the words of Leandro Lima, must demonstrate that they learned the lessons of the rejection of September, “especially in terms of the need to dialogue with political sectors of the center and of the right to reach a constitutional proposal acceptable to the citizens”.

The plebiscite and the tax reform are the two defeats that hit Gabriel Boric hard in his first year in government. So much so that both events triggered ministerial changes. The first, less than 48 hours after the electoral setback in the plebiscite, led the president to remove two of his most trusted figures from their positions: the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, and Giorgio Jackson, Secretary of the Presidency. Both friends from his time as a student militant. And the second, announced this Friday, with the dismissal of five of its ministers: Antonia Urrejola (Foreign Ministry), Juan Carlos García (Public Works), Julieta Brodsky (Culture), Alexandra Benado (Sports) and Silvia Díaz (Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation).

Experts agree that this first year, above all, was a great challenge for Boric. Not only because his start was marked by high expectations, since he was dealing with a new political generation that emerged from the student marches of the past decade and from the arrival of the first president closest to the left to govern Chile since the coup that overthrew Salvador Allende (1970-1973) and installed the military dictatorship of Pinochet. Also, because various problems such as inflation and public insecurity, which had been increasing since before he took office, continued and quickly generated frustration among the citizens. And the Boric government failed to react effectively to that.

Another failure of his management that evidenced this inexperience, points out Leandro Lima, of Control Risks, was the strategy to attend to the emergency in the south of Chile on behalf of Mapuche indigenous sectors that demand the return of ancestral territories. Boric initially suspended the state of emergency, since for years he was a critic of that measure, but the violent acts increased, forcing him to go back and impose it again just two months after coming to power. That state of exception has been extended to date.

However, not everything has been red numbers for the government in its first 12 months of management.

Despite traditional resistance from the left, Boric ordered the deployment of the Armed Forces in some areas of the north and south to deal with irregular migration, as well as deal with crime. He also achieved the approval of social measures in Congress and advances in his environmental policy, such as the approval of the Escazú Agreement. And perhaps the most significant: it has achieved encouraging economic figures.

“Contrary to what was expected, with Boric the majesty of the State has been recovered. He is observed in managing the economy. It has been possible to establish a fiscal discipline that has not been remembered for 12 years and therefore the results are very positive”, highlights the sociologist and political analyst Eugenio Tironi in statements to AFP.

Recently, in addition, he made two successes that oxygenated his battered image.

Faced with the crisis of the forest fires, which consumed 439,000 hectares and left 26 dead, Boric opted for a quick declaration of a state of catastrophe, the permanent deployment of the ministers in the affected area, the suspension of their vacations and their presence on the ground. And in those days he also allowed Congress to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Treaty (CPTTP), which he opposed when he was a congressman.

As a result, he managed to increase his popularity. Two polls show a slight improvement in presidential approval: 35 percent, according to Cadem, the best number since last September, and 39 percent, according to Criteria, the best level since he took office.

In contrast to the complicated internal scenario, The Chilean president continues to hoard political capital abroad, especially thanks to his defense of human rights in multilateral forums and his forceful condemnation of Venezuela or Nicaragua. Boric has not feared being branded a “cowardly left”, as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro told him, after directly accusing Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega of being a “dictator”. And that position, according to analysts, has distanced him from the more traditional Latin American left, such as Lula da Silva in Brazil and Alberto Fernández in Argentina, who are more timid in criticizing him.

“The generational issue may be relevant to explain the different positions between Boric and his counterparts on the Latin American left. In general, ‘millennials’ do not carry the ideological baggage of more traditional leaders on the left,” said Michael Shifter, former president of the Washington-based think tank Inter-American Dialogue, in conversation with AFP.

But for Leandro Lima, the position of the Chilean head of state is also new in the region, at a time when the five powers (Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina) are governed by leftist leaders. “Boric’s victory generated a bit of anxiety among investors due to his political inexperience and left-wing positions. However, the president has given positive signs of moderation”, affirms the analyst.

Another edge to consider in Boric’s first year is his promise to form, in his words, “a feminist government.” One year later, the gender approach has managed to permeate the public discourse, despite the fact that there is still progress to be made in equality between men and women.

In this first year of government, the Chilean president, for example, puse of the law on Parental Responsibility and Effective Payment of Alimony Debts, something that the women of Chile yearned forwhere only 16 percent of the men sued are current with their child support.

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric and Irina Karamanos.

This week, in addition, during the commemoration of the first International Women’s Day of his government, he announced a universal daycare law. Current legislation only obliges companies where 19 or more women work to have or finance them. Boric also announced the price reduction of 27 types of contraceptives, in pharmacies with an agreement with the State, and the increase to 1,000 in the number of urinary incontinence surgeries for women.

For Mariana Gaba, director of the Department of Gender at the Diego Portales University, there is “a forceful change in the discourse, in the climate, in how issues that those of us in the feminist movement have been working on for a long time are being put on the agenda.” . However, Mónica Zalaquett, former Minister for Women in the second government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), considers that the expectations in this agenda have not been met. “I feel that it has not resulted in substantial changes,” she says in conversation with AFP.

At this time, the role of the social scientist Irina Karamanos, the president’s partner, who agreed to occupy the position of first lady to reformulate it from within, was also highlighted. In nine months, she executed a plan to separate the Presidency from the six social foundations under her administration. She closed the office in the government palace and returned to her political and academic work.

For now, there are many challenges that the Chilean president will have to face in his second year of government. In addition to recovering from the rejection of his tax reform and promoting the constituent process, pension reform, economic recovery and public safety will be key issues this year.

Center-left sectors will probably remain strong in government, which means the persistence of a tendency towards political moderation. However, the difficulty of approving measures in Congress will be a major obstacle for the government’s plans to advance”, predicts Lima.

For this reason, the experts consider that, although all is not lost, the results in this second year will depend on how much Boric has learned from his mistakes and his ability to correct them.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME