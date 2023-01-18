At the beginning of June 2022, at the Los Angeles, California Convention Center, the Chilean president, gabriel boricwas the protagonist of the Summit of the Americas.

He was not only noted for being, at 36, the youngest president to attend the meeting.

To make himself felt more, he bet on confronting the host, President Joe Biden, by vehemently questioning the US embargo on Cuba.

not happy with that and very proud to be one of the few whose popularity was above 50 percent, he kept asking the other leaders how much they scored in the polls. Seven months later, if a similar summit were to take place, Boric could once again exhibit his youth – he is not yet 37 – but, on the other hand, in terms of the polls, he would surely keep his mouth shut.

Two large polls released a few days ago show the Chilean president in clear decline. Far from the days when more than half of Chileans supported his management.

In the Cadem survey, Boric barely gets 25 percent approval of his management, against a resounding 70 percent who disapprove. In the CEP poll, only 24 percent approve, against 61 percent who disapprove. And that just in March he will complete the first of his four years in office.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Photo: Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

Boric had a few weeks of honeymoon. “His approval rating is significantly below that of any other president during his first year, which leaves him on a very bad footing to start the most difficult years for governments, which are the second and third,” explained the manager and analyst for the polling firm Cadem, Roberto Izikson.

The Chilean is not the only left-wing president in the region who is in trouble. His neighbor, the Argentine Alberto Fernández, is one of the worst valued: a scant 19 percent of his compatriots have a positive image of him, and just over 20 percent support his management.

Before being fired, the Peruvian Pedro Castillo moved between 23 and 26 percent approval. In Colombia, Gustavo Petro is in a better position, since his approval rating fluctuates between 40 and 50 percent. But the trend is not good: in August, when he began his term, in most polls it exceeded 60 percent.

erratic driving

When he assumed the presidency, in March 2022, Boric had the responsibility of leading the constitutional reform process initiated under the government of his predecessor, the center-right Sebastián Piñera.

The constituent convention elected within the framework of the agreements between Piñera and the leaders of the 2019 and 2020 protests had been formed with broad majority of the left and indigenous groups.

The revolutionary ambition on the part of the constituents, Combined with his lack of knowledge in legal matters, it led to the draft of the new Constitution being filled with articles that moved between the terrible legal writing, the absurd and a little identification with the concerns of the average Chilean.

Despite disagreeing with a portion of the article, Boric supported the final text, which, in September, was submitted to a referendum.

The president argued that the text was in any case better than the letter of the times of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, and that there would be an opportunity to improve it.

That did not convince voters: 62 percent rejected the project, against 38 percent who accepted it. The constitutional reform collapsed.

Boric had to start from scratch and agree with the parties around him and the opposition to call for a new constituent, which will be elected in May.

The fact that he and his government are in the doldrums in terms of favorability and support does not allow him to be optimistic with regard to the election, in May, of the 50 members of the Constitutional Council who must draft the new charter.

But even if in May Boric prevented the opposition from taking the majorities of the new constituent, the problem is that it is an issue that has ceased to be a central concern of Chileans.

“The economic situation is an important issue, since there is a deterioration in expectations,” explained Carmen Le Foulon, from the CEP pollster, when analyzing Boric’s fall, “and associated with that is the increase in concern about crime” . Insecurity, inflation and the almost certain recession in 2023 lead the list of concerns for Chileans.

Until 2021, Chile had managed to maintain the lowest annual homicide rate in Latin America, with 3.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, far from the 40.9 in Venezuela, the 38 in Honduras or the 26 in Mexico and Colombia. But in the first half of last year, said indicator grew by 30 percent in Chile, and although there are no consolidated figures for the end of 2022, everything points to a consolidation of such a negative trend.

Drug trafficking gangs and hit men, street robbery and assaults on residences and commercial premises they have become recurring news: 52 percent of those surveyed in a recent survey said they did not feel safe walking the streets, and a similar number say they are stressed by the risk of being a victim of insecurity.

The long-awaited new Constitution, a requirement that was the product of the 2019 mobilizations, was rejected in the plebiscite by the Chileans. A new wording of the Manga Letter is now expected. Photo: Juan Carlos Avendano. EFE

The economy is not doing well either. After decades of economic stability, poverty reduction and consolidation of the middle class, the optimism that the Chilean model aroused seems to be a thing of the past.

The demonstrations of 2019 and 2020, in addition to their high political content, reflected that the expectations of this new middle class, especially young people, were not met by this model that, despite its achievements, was demonized due to its limitations.

Many of those young people who then criticized Piñera and the traditional parties are now disappointed with Boric. The situation of the middle and popular classes has not only not improved, but has even deteriorated.

According to the CEP survey, 63 percent of respondents rate the economic situation as bad or very bad.

Chile closed 2022 with inflation of 12.3 percent, the highest in 30 years. This is a global trend due to the reactivation of demand after the pandemic and the increase in prices of agricultural products and hydrocarbons due to the war in Ukraine. And although Boric is not to blame for that, he is paying the price for having generated very high expectations with the populist tone of his electoral campaign.

If the end of 2022 was not the best for Chile, 2023 looks even worse. According to a recent ECLAC report, “projections point to GDP growth for 2022 of 2.3 percent, while for 2023 a drop of -1.1 percent is projected”.

The Chilean Central Bank is even more pessimistic: according to its analysis, growth in 2022 would not have reached 2 percent and the fall in 2023 may be greater than 1.5 percent. Everything indicates that the one that begins will be a year of recession for Chile.

pardons

The sky was already heavy with gray clouds before the end of 2022, when Boric added a volley of thunder and lightning.

In keeping with a campaign promise made to the youth who had led the protests against Piñera, decided to pardon twelve activists of those marches that had been sentenced by the courts for committing acts of vandalism.

In addition, Boric took advantage of the moment to pardon a ex-guerrilla during the dictatorship, Jorge Mateluna, who was sentenced to 16 years in jail for assaulting a bank.

Mateluna had already been convicted and pardoned in the past, and the new sentence took recidivism into account, but Boric said he was convinced of the innocence of the sentenced: “There were irregularities in the process and an assessment of the evidence that was not up to par of justice,” he said.

These words caused a harsh controversy between the president and the Judiciary and, especially, with the Supreme Court.

The magistrates argued, quite rightly, that assessing the innocence or guilt of a defendant It did not correspond to the chief executive, but to the judges.

Marcela Ríos, now former Minister of Justice of Chile.

But the greatest cost was paid by Boric at the opinion level: according to the Cadem survey, 64 percent of Chileans disagreed with the pardon to the 12 young people in the protests, and 74 percent opposed the one that benefited the ex-guerrilla Mateluna.

Boric hesitated and, although he did not reverse the pardons, he requested the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Marcela Ríos, and the chief of staff of the Presidency, Matías Meza-Lopehandía, the two officials who had been in charge of studying the cases and preparing the presidential decision. That did not assuage opposition criticism, but instead disappointed the left-wing sectors that supported the pardons.

For Roberto Izikson, from Cadem, in this episode Boric managed to reactivate two of the most recurring criticisms against him: that the government has a weak attitude towards crime and that there is a “lack of experience to govern and the president’s constant changes of opinion ”.

By pardoning, Boric outraged the center and right; by repenting, he outraged the left. And they all raised doubts about the firmness of his leadership.

In Colombia, President Petro faces similar dilemmas regarding releasing convicted protesters, as well as a bleak economic outlook for 2023 and rising insecurity. For this reason, it would be convenient for him to look in the mirror of his colleague Boric and, from the bad hour that the Chilean president is seeing, draw the appropriate lessons.

Mauricio Vargas

