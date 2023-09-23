The president of Chile, Gabriel Boricled this Saturday in Washington an emotional tribute to former Chilean Foreign Minister Orlando Letelier a few steps from where he was assassinated in 1976 with a car bomb for his tireless fight against the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Boric gave a speech in which urged the United States to reflect on its role both in the Pinochet dictatorship and in that of other Latin American countries, in what was known as “Plan Condor” in the middle of the Cold War..

“We truly hope that the United States will reflect more deeply on what they promoted in Chile. Not only in Chile, but in other Latin American countries,” said Boric, the most leftist president to come to power since the overthrown Salvador Allende. (1970-1973).

Boric expressed gratitude to a group of progressive members of the US Congress, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who this week introduced a resolution to apologize for Washington’s role in the dictatorship and demand that more documents about what happened be declassified.

“This is very important for us, it means a lot to us,” Boric stressed, addressing those present.

His speech, under incessant rain, took place in Sheridan Circle, in the heart of Washington and a few meters from the place where, on September 21, 1976, a car bomb took the life of Letelier, who had been chancellor of the Government of Salvador Allende and a tireless defender of the return of democracy in Chile.

Along with him, the American Ronni Moffit, who worked for the Institute of Political Studies (IEP), a think tank that had served Letelier as a platform to denounce the Chilean dictatorship, lost his life.

From the beginning, Letelier’s entourage identified Pinochet as the author of the attack; but the United States did not reveal that its intelligence services knew of the authorship of the attack until 40 years after Letelier’s murder.when he declassified documents related to his death.

“We have learned thanks to declassified files, many years after the crime, that this attack by the DINA (Directorate of National Intelligence) that took place in this Sheridan Circle against Orlando and Ronni was ordered directly by the dictator,” said Boric.

He then expressed his gratitude to the American Peter Kornbluh, who played a fundamental role in the declassification of those documents of Letelier’s death and who received strong applause from the public.

Boric also referred to the importance of defending democracy, especially on the 50th anniversary of the coup that ended Allende’s life and installed the brutal Pinochet dictatorship.

“We know that democracy is threatened in various ways, perhaps today those ways are different from those of 50 years ago, but our commitment to it and to the unrestricted respect for human rights must be total, regardless of the circumstances, because there is no inevitabilities in history,” said Boric.

After his speech, Boric walked over to look at the plaque in the ground in front of Sheridan Circle, which pays tribute to Letelier and Moffit. On it, their faces, dates of birth and death, as well as the words “justice,” “peace” and “dignity” are sculpted.

Both that plaque and the entire Sheridan Circle plaza were decorated this Saturday with red and white carnations, as a tribute to Letelier.

After the attack and with the arrival of Democrat Jimmy Carter to the Presidency in 1977, the United States marked distances with Chile and other dictatorships in the region, although the total break with Pinochet would still take a decade to materialize.

The military coup in Chile marked the beginning of a cruel dictatorship that lasted 17 years, claiming the lives of more than 40,000 victims, including at least 3,200 murdered opponents, of which a thousand are still missing.

