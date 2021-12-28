Country after country has been bewitched by the far left in Latin America. The result of Chile’s presidential election, which crowned Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old radical with no understanding of what has made his country successful in recent decades, confirms the trend that has placed much of the region under illiberal, anti-Western, and anti-capitalist governments .

Boric may turn out to be a moderate, but his demonization of Chile’s successful socio-economic model, his support for the violent unrest of the past two years, and his alliance with the Communist Party indicate that he will need a spectacular turnaround for that to happen.

Colombia, where Gustavo Petro leads the polls, and powerful Brazil, where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads with 45% of intentions, could follow suit next year, as could Costa Rica, leaving a small number of countries. – Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Ecuador – on the other side. Of the leaders who oppose the far left, some, like Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, are victims of well-organized attacks aimed at destroying them.

Several factors explain this tide: the region’s political culture has not surpassed its centuries-old populist tradition, and the pandemic has turned back the clock for millions of people who had joined the lower middle class. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, in 2020 poverty and extreme poverty reached levels not seen in the last 12 and 20 years, respectively.

Furthermore, center-right governments have not pursued significant free-market reforms, often impeded by powerful left-wing populist movements, which, together with the failure of leftist governments, have kept average GDP growth at 0.3% per year. year between 2014 and 2019. Finally, in the era of instant global communications, inequality has become a source of resentment and frustration: the Gini index, which measures income disparities, increased by nearly 6% in 2020.

We are not talking here about the pendulum from centre-right conservatism to European-style centre-left social democracy. We have seen various forms of aggression against the constitutional order, practiced by leaders eager to change the rules of the game (including the constitutions of their countries); subvert the rule of law and liberal democracy; and remain in power through patronages, redistribution programs, violence and propaganda labeling opponents as “fascists”.

These leaders openly or hypocritically oppose Western influence and capital, harbor social and racial resentment, and view the center-left governments that have played a constructive role in the region since the 1990s as traitors.

Over the past 30 years, the centre-left parties, formerly known as the “Concertación”, have been in power much longer than the centre-right parties; they were as maligned as, if not more, the conservatives by left-wing extremists who vilified the post-Pinochet era.

If Lula – the former Brazilian president who was imprisoned on corruption charges and, along with successor Dilma Rousseff, plunged the country into one of its worst political and economic crises – wins in 2022, the populist left’s takeover of Latin America will be consummated.

Lula supports all left-wing dictatorships and has defended serious human rights violations in Cuba and Nicaragua (he recently asked why the world questions the fact that Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega has been in office for nearly 16 years, while he has not opposed for Angela Merkel to remain in power in Germany for the same period!).

When Hugo Chávez took power in Venezuela in 1999, the price of a barrel of oil was $8; then it passed the $100 mark, fueling its populist regime and facilitating the destruction of the country’s rule of law.

We are now entering, it seems, a new commodity boom that will benefit many countries producing minerals, hydrocarbons and agricultural products. With the exception of Mexico, where industrial goods play a larger role in the economy, this will help Latin America’s largest countries, several of which are already in the hands of demagogues, and the rest could be in similar hands by late 2022 or early 2023. It’s an unexciting scenario.

© 2021 The National Review. Published with permission. Original in english.