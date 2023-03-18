The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, during an act in January. Lucas Aguayo Araos (Getty Images)

The Chilean private health system, which was created in 1981 during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), is in danger. Although it is dragging an economic crisis that worsened in the pandemic, it has been a Supreme Court ruling that has put the insurers, known as isapres, in check by ordering them to return excess charges to their affiliates that the Government calculates in about 1.4 billion dollars. The crisis rebounded on the leftist Administration of President Gabriel Boric who, forced by the sentence, is looking against the clock for a way out that prevents the collapse of the isapres, which have more than three million contributors. The judges ruled at the end of November 2022 and gave a period of six months – which expires on May 30 – for the health superintendence, the state supervisory body, to find a formula to apply the ruling.

It is a particularly complex moment for insurers, they have been losing for two years which, in 2022 alone, were quantified at around 169 million dollars. To this are added the debts they maintain with private clinics, of about 600 million dollars.

Chile has a mixed health system. On the one hand, there are pension health institutions (isapres), which operate as insurers and house 17% of the population with the highest income. On the other, the National Health Fund (Fonasa), where 80% of the population lives, about 15 million Chileans. Contributions are mandatory, of 7% monthly of salaries, but in the case of those who are in the isapres the average can reach 11%. The quality of coverage depends on the prices of the plans. “In Chile the salary structure is very unequal. The 80% of people who are in Fonasa, in terms of volume of money, is the same as the 15% who are in the private sector,” the former Undersecretary of Assistance Networks of the first Government of Michelle Bachelet and former adviser to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Ricardo Fábrega.

Different governments have tried to reform the system, such as the second of the socialist Bachelet (2014-2018) and the last of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), of the center-right. But the lack of political agreement in Congress on an issue that usually marks positions ideologically, has postponed the changes. Faced with these gaps, it has been the courts that have set the limits to the industry.

Boric, meanwhile, is preparing a health reform, which could be presented by the end of 2023, in which he is committed to creating a national system. But the crisis of the isapres has forced the Government to advance part of its plans. The way out that the Ministry of Health has proposed is to present a limited law to Congress, where the ruling party does not have a majority, which ensures the financial sustainability of insurers and, at the same time, strengthens Fonasa. This, because one of the consequences of the crisis has been the flight of private contributors to the public system. In 2022, 173,000 people left the isapres, the most in 20 years.

The origin of the conflict

The origin of the current problem is in the architecture of the isapres. In addition to the different coverage values, the model contemplates several tables of risk factors for affiliates, which vary according to gender and age and define the base price of the health plans. For example, explains Fábrega, a woman of childbearing age, the elderly and those under two years of age have always paid more than a healthy young man.

But it was in December 2019, two months after the Chilean social uprising, that the Piñera government decided to end this discrimination. Through an administrative circular, the health superintendency ruled that as of April 1, 2020 there would only be a single table of factors, eliminating the bias by sex and age range.

The isapres applied this new table only to those who entered the system as of April 2020, but maintained the previous rules for their former affiliates. According to the Supreme Court ruling last November, however, the single table of 2020 applies to all contributors, for which reason it ordered the recalculation of the price of health plans and the excesses charged until then. He charged the superintendency with how to implement the ruling. In that resolution, the judges were even harsher with the industry, because they determined that their health plans could not charge for children under two years of age.

At the edge of the abyss

Although the calculation of 1,400 million dollars that the insurers should return is an estimate, the president of the union of the isapres, Gonzalo Simon, has said that, “obviously, the figure is not affordable”, because it is “3.4 times the patrimony” total of the isapres. Insurers have their own interpretation of the sentence, which increases tension and uncertainty. “What the ruling is looking for is not returns, which is what has become the protagonist. What he is looking for is that there be a single table of factors for everyone who is in the isapre system,” Simon said on March 14 before a Senate committee.

“If the figures are those that are unofficially known, the system has no chance of continuing,” says Patricio Fernández, who was Piñera’s health superintendent. “Today the future of the isapres is in the hands of what the superintendency defines and whether or not its interpretation is acceptable to the Supreme Court,” adds the lawyer and master’s degree in public health.

Fernández is critical of the system and recalls that the lack of political agreement is one of the relevant elements after the current crisis. Regarding the architecture of the isapres, he points out that its regulatory structure is “absolutely obsolete” and that it no longer “does not respond to the needs of the population.” He explains that with an inflationary cost structure, the isapres are based on a model in which the youngest and healthiest should finance the oldest and most expensive plans. But with the aging of the population and the increases in health costs, as is the case all over the world, “this becomes unsustainable,” adds Fernández.

Meanwhile, in Fonasa –the public system, where 80% of the population lives– they claim to be prepared to receive more people from the isapres and that they can offer a similar service. “Fonasa is going to be strengthened to receive a large contingent of people,” said the director of the organization, Camilo Cid, a few days ago.