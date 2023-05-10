The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, said this Tuesday (9) that he will not change the “direction” of his government after the expressive victory of the right in the elections for the Constituent Council last Sunday, which gave an unexpected turnaround in the political chessboard. from the country.

“Our government had and will continue to have a very clear work agenda, defined by the needs of the people, by the commitments we have assumed with the country,” he said.

Among these needs, the president listed “security and the cost of living”, as well as “reforms that guarantee greater social justice and equity, which are at the heart of the social malaise”.

“That direction (…) is not changed by the circumstances”, added Boric during the enactment of a law that intends to improve the repression of drug trafficking.

The right-wing Republican Party, in favor of maintaining the current Constitution and the neoliberal model established during the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), won 23 of the 51 seats in the body that will write the second draft of the Magna Carta.

The party won 12 of the country’s 16 regions, including leftist strongholds like Valparaíso, winning enough seats to wield veto power.

The pro-government list, formed by the Broad Front of Boric, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party, was in second place, getting 16 councillors, while the traditional right-wing bloc Chile Vamos (bloc formed by National Renovation, UDI and Evópoli) obtained 11 councillors. .

The last seat went to a Mapuche activist in the quota reserved for indigenous peoples, and both the center-left and the populist Popular Party were left out of the body.

The current composition is totally antagonistic to that of the previous Constituent Council, dominated by the left.

The previous Council produced a progressive text, which included the “right” to abortion, an indigenous justice system and replaced the Senate with a legislative body of lesser power, and the text ended up rejected by 62% of Chileans in the plebiscite of September of the year past.

“We will continue to work hard to unite our society and recover interpersonal trust between citizens and also between citizens and their institutions”, concluded Boric, who this time does not plan any changes in his cabinet, unlike last year, when he changed several of his ministers and strengthened the moderate wing.

The 51 councilors elected on Sunday have five months to work on a bill drawn up by a group of experts appointed by Congress and which includes 12 constitutional bases previously agreed upon by the parties to avoid a proposal for a refoundation, such as the recognition that Chile is a social democratic state governed by the rule of law with a bicameral system.

If the new right and the traditional right are allied, they will be able to modify the specialists’ project, a text that should be submitted to a plebiscite in December of this year.