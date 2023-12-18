Chilean president says government has other priorities; declaration came after the population rejected change for the 2nd time

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, said on Sunday (Dec 17, 2023) that he will no longer hold referendums to promulgate a new constitution during his term. The statement came after the population reject for the 2nd time, a proposal to replace the current Magna Carta, granted during the Military Dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

In speech after the result of the plebisciteBoric stated that the government has other priorities. “Emergencies are different”he stated. “During our mandate, the constitutional process is closed”, he said.

“As President of the Republic, I ordered my cabinet to resume the legislative process of pension reform and the fiscal pact for growth and a fairer distribution of wealth as quickly as possible”said Boric.

The idea of ​​replacing the current constitution gained strength in protests in 2019. At the time, Chilean protesters claimed that the current document is responsible for inequalities in the country by promoting the privatization of basic services, such as education and social security.

The proposal rejected on Sunday (Dec 17) is seen by critics as maintaining the principles of Pinochet's Constitution, which has undergone several reformulations since it was promulgated.

The text, predominantly written by right-wing and conservative politicians, addressed the main themes of the Chilean right, such as opposition to abortion, defense of private pensions and the private healthcare system. It also presented less detail on issues of gender equality and the rights of indigenous communities.

1st attempt also failed

The first proposal of the new Constitution, which lasted almost 2 years, was presented to the president, Gabriel Boric, on July 4, 2022. With 388 articles, the document was the first in Chile to be written by a commission with gender parity – with the same number of women and men. Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).

The text proposed that 50% of positions in all State bodies and public companies be held by women. A part was also reserved for indigenous people, so that the country was “parity” It is “regional”.

The 1st version of the new Constitution also sought to give autonomy to regional and municipal governments, based on the principle of regionality. The text stated that public policies must be “pertinent to territorial needs” It is “adapted to different local realities”.

In relation to social rights, the 2022 suggestion established that a public and free National System for education, health and pensions, although the possibility of private service could still be made available.

However, the text was voted on in a plebiscite on September 4 and was rejected. There were 61.87% votes against and 38.13% in favor. It was the first mandatory vote in the country since 2012, and more than 50,000 people did not attend.

At the time, surveys showed that the population rejected the proposal after the vote on the private pension fund, which proposed the end of individual capitalization, in which citizens pay for their own pensions.