The most voted constitutional councilor in Chile, the Republican Luis Silva, acknowledged on Wednesday his “admiration” for the facet of “statesman” of the dictator Augusto Pinochet. The numerary, a representative of the extreme right, called in an interview at the Chilean Institute of Rational Business Administration (ICARE) to carry out “a slightly more pondered reading of his Government” on the 50th anniversary of the coup against the socialist Salvador Allende. President Gabriel Boric has responded to the controversial statements by assuring that Pinochet was a “corrupt and thief” dictator. “Never a statist,” he added on his Twitter.

Silva, a constitutional lawyer, is the face of the triumph of the Republican Party in the elections that defined the 50 members who will draft a proposal to bury the Constitution inherited from the dictatorship. Asked what opinion he has of the figure of Pinochet, he maintained: “There is a hint of admiration for the fact that he was a statesman. He was definitely a man who knew how to lead the State, who knew how to rearm a State that was in tatters. Unfortunately, during his time in charge of the Government of Chile, things happened that he could not not know about, that he would have justified and are atrocious. That stains what he did for Chile, ”he said in relation to human rights violations.

Augusto Pinochet was a “dictator, essentially anti-democratic, whose government killed, tortured, exiled and made those who thought differently disappear. He was also corrupt and a thief. A coward to the end, he did everything in his power to evade justice, ”wrote the Chilean president on his social networks. The number of victims of political imprisonment and torture during the Pinochet dictatorship is around 30,000, according to the Valech report. Deaths and disappearances amount to 3,065, according to the Rettig report. There are still 1,162 missing people.

“With all the seriousness that these 17 years have to human rights violations,” Silva said, he invited “not to simplify or reduce” the reading of the dictatorship to those facts. “I think that we deprive ourselves as Chileans of a balanced understanding of our history,” added the counselor, who said that he was not a Pinochetista. The Republican Party, led by José Antonio Kast, defines itself as a right wing similar to Vox, from Spain. Last December they participated in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) together with leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil, and Javier Milei, from Argentina. His speech advocates reducing the role of the State, appeals to authority and traditions, and defends conservative positions such as the rejection of abortion and same-sex marriage.

The government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, avoided commenting on Silva’s interview in particular, but remarked that in the Republican Party “several representatives who have recognized themselves as Pinochetistas.” “We are concerned that there is denialism, that there is still an attempt to justify or validate a coup, a dictatorship that violated human rights, that massacred a large part of our people, that politically persecuted, tortured, and caused injuries to this day. “, he pointed.

A group of 10 pro-government parliamentarians, headed by the communist deputy Carmen Hertz, presented this afternoon in Congress a bill that seeks to penalize with prison and a financial fine those who approve or deny the human rights violations committed by State agents during the military dictatorship. “The pseudo conflict or collision that would eventually occur with the right to freedom of expression was settled by International Human Rights Law,” Hertz said.

Silva’s statements come one day after the results of the CERC-MORI survey were known, in which 36% of Chileans said they believed that the military “were right” in carrying out the coup, while 41% said that “they are never right” and 19% did not answer. On the opinion of the Pinochet regime, 47% maintained that it was “partly good, partly bad”; 25% that it was “only bad” and 11% “only good”. Regarding who was responsible for the coup, in an open question, 22% answered that Pinochet, 13% that it was Allende, 4% pointed to the United States and 35% did not know or did not answer.

