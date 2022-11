According to a survey, 68% of Chileans disapprove and only 26% approve of Gabriel Boric’s work ahead of the Chilean Executive | Photo: EFE/Elvis González

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has his worst approval and disapproval figures since taking office in March. According to a survey by the Cadem Institute, 68% disapprove of his work at the head of the Chilean Executive and only 26% approve of his management.

Since the beginning of October, Boric’s approval has dropped nine percentage points and his disapproval has risen eight. Cadem also pointed out that 71% of Chileans consider that the country is on the wrong path. Only 21% of respondents believe the opposite is happening.

With inflation of 13.7% in 12 months, 92% think that the Chilean economy is stagnant or in decline and 7% believe that it is growing.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a growth of 2.1% in Chilean GDP this year, compared to a variation of 11.7% in 2021, and estimated a retraction of 1.3% in 2023.