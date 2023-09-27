Gabriel Boric offers a speech during the signing of the bill, this Wednesday, in Santiago. Marcelo Segura (Government of Chile)

The left-wing Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, signed a bill this Wednesday that he will send to Congress to limit both the time and place where high-risk funerals, also known as narcofunerals. It is a practice that in Chile has been increasing – it is estimated that more than 1,700 have occurred in the last four years – and that implies that there are courtships that last up to three days and that take place both in the neighborhood where the deceased criminal lived and inside the cemeteries, where the gangs to which he belonged shoot in the air, launch fireworks and explode noise bombs that frighten people. In addition, they are involved in caravans of cars that interrupt traffic.

The Executive bill, which includes the approach of four other initiatives that have been previously presented by parliamentarians from all political sectors, proposes that these funerals last a maximum of 24 hours and that the ceremony be carried out only in the cemetery or crematorium facilities. , in order “to limit the space of action of the criminal organizations that carry out the funeral and thus protect tranquility and security in public spaces.” Additionally, restrict the number of attendees.

These are funerals that honor both drug traffickers and Chilean robbers and that, between May 2019 and September 2023, total 1,733, according to figures provided by the president.

During the presentation of the project in La Moneda, which Boric announced in his public account on June 1, the president said that “it is not acceptable that a funeral ceremony results in gunshots, fireworks, disorders or incivility.” “No matter how great the legitimate sadness caused by the loss of a loved one, it is not acceptable that a funeral forces an entire neighborhood to paralyze, to suspend classes, to close streets for the traffic of vehicles or people. We do not want more schools closed due to the fear generated by these types of acts,” he pointed out. And he added that they are not going to “naturalize narco culture,” nor “allow it to be inserted” into daily life.

In March of this year, fifteen schools and university establishments in the Valparaíso region, about 120 kilometers from Santiago de Chile, had to suspend their classes due to one of these funerals. That time, a caravan of cars traveled through several hills in Valparaíso, saying goodbye to a man nicknamed Ñaju, who He was shot dead in front of a school. He was parked in a car when three people approached him from another car and shot him at least 20 times.

This type of procession also forces the police to guard them. But, even so, these shots in the air occur. Thus, the Executive’s bill, when proposing the reduction of its execution schedule to only 24 hours, indicates that it will “allow the optimization of the human and economic resources that the police assign to protect and supervise this type of funerals, and thus they can dedicate themselves to other priority tasks to protect security, maximizing efficiency in the use of available resources.”

Likewise, it proposes that the presidential delegates for each Chilean region will be in charge of deciding whether it is a funeral of these characteristics based on a Carabineros report that will determine the level of risk according to three variables: the criminal history of the deceased , the relationship he had with criminal gangs and the number of direct family members with a criminal record. “These variables and the risk scale will be established in a regulation prepared by the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security,” the initiative states.

Also, the proposal establishes that an official of the Civil Registry and Identification, when issuing the pass or license that authorizes the burial, “must record the number and date of the resolution issued by the respective regional presidential delegate, in which it is established the obligation to carry out the burial within twenty-four hours of death.”

In addition, the project includes a catalog of crimes that, if committed in the context of a risky funeral, will aggravate the punishment. The list of these crimes includes the interruption or obstruction of circulation on public roads, looting in commercial establishments, fights or fights, carrying weapons and fireworks.

In the presentation of the project, La Moneda invited nine mayors of the Metropolitan Region, among them the Christian Democrat Claudia Pizarro from La Pintana and Rodolfo Carter, from La Florida, from the traditional right. Both have been victims of threats and have police custody: while Pizarro has been the first communal authority to denounce the narcocultureCarter this year undertook a series of demolitions of drug houses.

The Government also undertook, starting in June, the demolition of the so-called narcomausoleums, monuments or memorials that families, friends and members of criminal organizations have built in public spaces. To date, eight of them have already been destroyed in eight municipalities, and replaced – or recovered – by squares, children’s games or sidewalk renovations.

Chile is experiencing a security crisis that has resulted in an increase in homicides, mainly due to the use of firearms. According to figures from the National Prosecutor’s Office, in 2022 there was a rate of 6.7 victims of completed homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which implies an increase of 46% in the rate compared to 2021.

In March of this year, faced with the emergence of a new crime, Chile approved a law against organized crime for the first time in its history.