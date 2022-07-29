The elected vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, from Santiago de Chile has reported that the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has offered that his country host a possible peace dialogue between the Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). The Chilean government, which faces with great difficulty the violent conflict in La Araucanía, which worsens with the days in the south of the country, makes this offer four months after assuming power and a few weeks before the plebiscite for a new Constitution next 4 September, so La Moneda and the president face a difficult and crucial political moment.

“We greet with great joy that today President Boric has expressed not only his willingness to accompany us in this task of achieving peace, but also offers his home, Chile, as the venue for peace talks between the Colombian State and the ELN” , said Márquez, who met on this day with both Boric and part of his cabinet. The vice president-elect said so this afternoon during a conference at the University of Chile, the most important public university in the country, where she met with both Chilean and Colombian feminist and anti-racist organizations. “May peace for Colombia be a complete peace and by the way let’s cut off the flow of violence that makes our people have to flee the territories, fleeing their home,” he added in his presentation in the hall of honor of the house central university, in the center of the capital.

Since Gustavo Petro won the elections on July 19, the ELN has reiterated its willingness to resume the peace negotiations that former President Juan Manuel Santos began in 2017 in Quito and took to Havana in 2018, without progress. With the change of government in 2018, the talks were suspended due to the demand from the ELN of the outgoing president, Iván Duque, to release all the hostages in his power and to renounce all his criminals related to drug trafficking, illegal mining, attacks electricity and oil infrastructure, among others. Later, after an attack by that guerrilla against the Police cadet school in Bogotá in January 2019, which left 22 dead and more than 60 wounded, the Government definitively paralyzed any possibility of dialogue with the ELN, reports EFE.

The president-elect, who will take office on August 7, said during his campaign that if the protocol with Cuba was signed, it must be respected and, therefore, the failed peace negotiations must be resumed. At the beginning of the month, the head of the ELN, Eliécer Herlinto Chamorro – alias Anthony Garcia– assured in a statement that this guerrilla is “willing to resume peace talks with the new government so that their results bring peace with social justice for all of Colombia.”

In her presentation at the University of Chile, Márquez also addressed the situation faced by women at the regional level. “The reality is that both in Chile and Colombia, women continue to lose their lives, they continue to be murdered. The truth and reality is that both in Chile and Colombia, women do have labor inequalities. The reality is that women continue to live in conditions of extreme impoverishment, is that boys and girls continue to die of hunger”, said the elected vice president, just when Chile is going through a political process marked by feminism.

She was received, in fact, by the first woman who has reached the rectory of the University of Chile in its almost 180 years of history, the academic Rosa Devés. “Receiving her at the University of Chile makes us happy and challenges us, she encourages us and forces us,” said the highest university authority, who took office just a few weeks ago. “She symbolically consolidates the will to draw a new path, recognizing that the established political models will not help us, that they have already reached a limit, leading to the deterioration of our living conditions,” said the rector about the Colombian vice president-elect, who performs a tour of South America a few days after assuming.

