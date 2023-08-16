Boric makes his third cabinet change in a year and a half: these are ministers who are leaving

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, during the installation session of the Constitutional Council in Chile.
The changes were announced after weeks of pressure from the opposition.
The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, made his third cabinet change on Wednesday in just under a year and a half and removed four ministers.
The president changed the ministers of Education, Mining and National Assets, and Culture. Ministers Marco Antonio Ávila (Education), Marcela Hernando (Mining), Javiera Toro (National Assets) and Jaime de Aguirre (Culture) will be replaced by Nicolás Cataldo, Aurora Williams, Marcela Sandoval and Carolina Arrendondo, respectively.
The adjustment occurs after weeks of pressure from the opposition and after the resignation last Friday as Minister of Social Development of Giorgio Jackson, Boric’s “right hand” and cornered since June by a plot of alleged illegal subsidies to private foundations.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
