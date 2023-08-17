The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, made his third cabinet change on Wednesday in just under a year and a half and removed the ministers of Education, Mining, National Assets, and Culture.

Ministers Marco Antonio Ávila (Education), Marcela Hernando (Mining), Javiera Toro (National Assets) and Jaime de Aguirre (Culture) will be replaced by Nicolás Cataldo, Aurora Williams, Marcela Sandoval and Carolina Arredondo, respectively.

“To those who enter the cabinet today, I call on you to throw yourself fully into the mission of this government to advance a more just society,” Boric said.



The adjustment occurs after weeks of pressure from the opposition and after the resignation last Friday as Minister of Social Development of Giorgio JacksonBoric’s “right hand” and who had been cornered since June for a plot of alleged illegal subsidies to private foundations, known as the “Agreement Case”.

The right-wing opposition had conditioned the negotiations of two key reforms (tax and pensions) on the departure of Jackson, but on Saturday they raised the tone and said that it was not “enough”.

(Also read: These are the corruption scandals that dot the environment of Boric in Chile)

The ministerial adjustment is thus interpreted as a concession to the opposition and it occurs one day before the parties of the historical right, grouped in the Chile Vamos coalition, go to La Moneda at the request of the president to resume negotiations on tax and pension reform, cornerstones of the official program.

“I would have liked this cabinet change to take place in a different political climate, without that tension that has been so prominent in recent days,” said the president..

“Chile will not forgive us if we are not capable of advancing on solutions where the diagnoses have been clear for years and if we do not advance on agreements to end, for example, the drama of unfair pensions,” he added.

(Also: The reasons behind the historic decline in poverty in Chile)

The new Minister of National Assets Marcela Sandoval is sworn in before President Gabriel Boric. See also Arturo Vidal's father is found dead at the Club Hípico in Santiago de Chile

The change in the Education portfolio was one of the most anticipated, since teachers have been threatening indefinite unemployment for weeks and the already ex-minister Ávila dodged the start of a political trial by the minimum.

The substitution in Culture is the biggest surprise of this new remodeling because De Aguirre had only been in office for six months and there is less than a month left for the 50th anniversary of the military coup against Salvador Allende, a commemoration that depends on this portfolio.

Toro, for his part, leaves National Assets but does not leave the Cabinet since he will replace Jackson in Social Development.

In the two previous ministerial adjustments, the moderate wing of the Government came out reinforced, united in the Socialismo Democrático coalition and made up of the traditional center-left parties that governed Chile since the fall of the dictatorship (1973-1990), to the detriment of the leftist Approve Dignity (Communist Party and Boric’s Broad Front).

This last change does not alter the balance of forces within the Government, who does not have a majority in Parliament and who has more than half the term left.

The first ministerial reshuffle took place in September, after more than 62% of Chileans rejected in a plebiscite a proposal for a new progressive Constitution that had been supported by the Government, while the second was on March 10, a day before. Boric completed a year in power.

EFE