It is not known who will win the election in Chile this Sunday. The polls, which for the first round recovered a good part of their lost prestige, give Gabriel Boric a small advantage. Some, however, speak of a dangerous rebound by José Antonio Kast (JAK). Those convinced of both sides consider the triumph of the opposite very serious. The most likely thing, however, is that less than 50% of the electoral roll will vote again.

José Antonio Kast is 55 years old, his father was a lieutenant in the armed forces of Nazi Germany (Wehrmacht) who fought on the fronts of France and the USSR, and that at the beginning of the 1950s, after leaving occupied Germany, settled in a small town south of Santiago, where he dedicated himself to raising chickens and producing jerky. Gabriel Boric is 35 years old and descends from Croats who arrived in Magellan, the southernmost region of the world, at the end of the 19th century, moved by the gold rush. His family put down roots in Punta Arenas and henceforth devoted himself to oil exploration.

Gabriel Boric belongs to that generation that was born together with the recovery of democracy and that burst into politics after the student movement of 2011, criticizing its “successes” and its neoliberal continuity. Most of its members left the womb in 1987, 1988, 1989. Gabriel, the oldest of that litter, was born in 1986. He was learning to speak when Augusto Pinochet lost the plebiscite. Those months of difference with his companions was what allowed him this time to establish himself without competition as the presidential candidate of the Broad Front, a coalition of which he is one of its founders. No one under the age of 35 can exercise the first magistracy in Chile.

José Antonio Kast, on the other hand, was 22 by the end of the dictatorship, he was part of the union movement founded by Jaime Guzmán —the ideologue of the 1980 constitution assassinated by the FPMR in 1991—, and was the face of the ‘YES ‘. He is one of the members of the Chilean right most loyal to the heritage of Pinochet, whose government he has never denied. He has even defended those convicted of human rights violations during that period, casting doubt on the accusations against him. After two decades of militancy, he left the UDI – the most right-wing party until then – to create the Republican Party, and break with the rest of his sector, considering that they were betraying his convictions.

Less than a year ago, no one imagined that the next president would be one of these two candidates. It was assumed that the primary in Chile Vamos would be won by Joaquín Lavín and that of Approve Dignidad, the communist Daniel Jadue. Boric entered the latter to compete to prevent the Broad Front from losing all relevance within the pact, but not even his closest ones were betting at that time that he would be able to defeat it. JAK was an extreme and marginal element in the conservative world, so he did not even participate in the right-wing primary. But those who were supposedly sung, lost. And although in the first round few expected that Kast would surpass Boric, perhaps the most surprising was that Franco Parisi, a populist based in the United States who does not return to evade a rooting order that awaits him in Chile for non-payment of the pension Alimenticia, without ever setting foot in our country, won almost 13% of the votes, beating Sebastián Sichel, the candidate from Chile Vamos, and the concertationist Yasna Provoste, both representatives of the hegemonic blocs in the last 30 years.

Today, however, the entire right supports José Antonio Kast and, from the Christian Democrats to the left, Gabriel Boric. But it is no longer the parties that rule. Only around 2% of Chileans feel close to any of them. In the Constitutional Convention, where independents were able to run with an ease that does not exist for the rest of the popularly elected positions, of the 155 seats, they were left with 104. If until that moment it was assumed that the axis of national politics was It had clearly moved to the left, after the first round and the parliamentary results – the right conquered half the Senate, for the first time since the return to democracy – all the conclusions were in suspense.

If the social outbreak of October 2019 – supported by an 80% very similar to the one that later ratified the idea of ​​a new constitution in the plebiscite – triggered a wave of transformative demands, the difficulty in prosecuting them in a calm and reliable way seems to have awakened a hangover that calls for containment. The difficulty of the left to distinguish the existing violence and condemn the criminals without complexes, the high-sounding speeches, the sectarianisms and a more inquisitive than dialoguing tone installed in the public debate, paved the way for the promise of a spurious order that José Antonio embodies Kast: an order without homosexuals, without feminism, without global warming, only with families like yours and a single true religion, an order that is confused with uniformity. History does not go back, and the path of solution proposed by Kast, reactive to the cultural changes that are underway and the pressure for a more inclusive democracy, predicts future outbreaks.

JAK admires Jair Bolsonaro. “The mission you lead is not only vital for Brazil, but for all of Latin America,” he wrote in 2018. Boric, for his part, has been clear in condemning the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The first represents an extreme right that we know on the continent, while the second invites us to work for a new left. Boric offers the possibility of building stability and social peace based on current circumstances. That, at least, is your challenge. Within his coalition there are nostalgic forces for a dead Revolution, but, if he wins, he has reiterated his will to coordinate a government as broad as possible. Carrying out the social, ecological, political and cultural transformations that the new Constitution will propose to update our democracy and offer it a path of sustainable and sustainable development, will require as many complicities as possible.

I know Gabriel Boric. He is my friend. I know of your ability to understand and incorporate responses that go beyond those established by your peer group. He is the best and least dogmatic of yours. The most curious, free and thrown. “My convictions – he often says – are accompanied by doubt like a shadow.” He has no complexes to admit his mistakes. He is young, and for the same reason quick to react to a future that is approaching us with unprecedented speed, but he usually seeks the testimony of experience. He likes history, conversation, cold and simplicity. He lives in a small apartment in the center of Santiago, nothing in it denotes personal ambitions, he prefers poetry to things and, although his experience of power in the last decade has cornered his innocence, in his eyes a cleanliness continues to shine that, as to few make him a trustworthy politician. Hopefully I win.

Patricio fernandez He is a Chilean writer, journalist and political analyst. In May 2021, he was elected conventional constituent.

