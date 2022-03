The protest is the first since Gabriel Boric, a former student leader, took over the country’s presidency.| Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdes

A young man was shot during a march that brought together thousands of students in Santiago de Chile, on Friday (25). The protest is the first since Gabriel Boric, a former student leader, took over the country’s presidency on the 11th. University students were summoned by different organizations to demand more social assistance in the face of the rising cost of living.

The shot that hit the young man in the chest was fired by a military police officer. The Chilean Deputy Secretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalves, promised that there would be an investigation into the case. He informed that the victim went to a hospital and was considered stable. The president had not commented on the case.

According to the police, agents working on the traffic detour were attacked by a group of unidentified people. A policeman would have shot to defend himself.

Among the students’ complaints was the need to readjust the food card provided by the government, equivalent to two dollars a day. They were received by authorities from the Ministry of Education.

(With information from The Globe)