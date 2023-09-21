The president of Chile Gabriel Boric in his speech before the United Nations Assembly in New York. MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ (EFE)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric this Wednesday charged against the sanctions unilaterally imposed by the United States against Venezuela and Cuba. The left-wing president has taken advantage of the rostrum of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York to demand that Washington lift economic penalties against the Maduro regime and eliminate Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. “Not only is it false, but it violates us,” said Boric, who, as usual, forcefully criticized the “dictatorial regime” of Ortega and Murillo in Nicaragua.

The Trump era meant a tightening of the screws with Washington’s sanctions on Havana, accompanied by a major offensive against foreign investments on the island. Furthermore, he included it in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism – which it only shares with Syria, North Korea and Iran -, destroying the progress made in the thaw process initiated by Barack Obama’s Administration. When Joe Biden assumed the presidency, the White House clarified that a change in strategy was not among the Democratic president’s “top priorities.” In the almost two years that he has been in government, he has shown that this is the case.

“We urge the United States to follow the line that Barack Obama’s government had at the time, when it removed them [al régimen castrista] from that infamous list and that does so much damage. Not to the government, to the Cuban people,” said the Chilean president, whose original political alliance is made up of the Broad Front and the Communist Party.

Boric has once again launched his darts against the regime of Daniel Ortega, with whom he recently participated in a public scuffle. The Nicaraguan criticized the Chilean uniformed police, asserting that they are trained for “mass murder.” President Boric criticized the “dictator” Ortega and the Foreign Ministry sent a protest letter to Managua. This afternoon, in New York, the president denounced the persecution experienced by anyone who thinks differently from the dictatorial regime of Ortega and Murillo, but pointed out that any solution to the problems requires multilateral dialogue.

“That is why we have to say clearly that when sanctions are imposed unilaterally, they are not contributing to the solution. In the case of the sanctions against Venezuela, today, from our perspective, they do not contribute to improving the living conditions of the Venezuelan people. We are convinced that to guarantee that there are free elections, with guarantees for all sectors, it is also imperative that the United States lift the sanctions it currently has against Venezuela,” Boric stated.

Chavismo blames the deep economic crisis that the country has been experiencing for seven years on the international sanctions imposed by the United States. “If they want free elections, we want elections free of sanctions,” warned Nicolás Maduro, who in recent months has regained internal authority and diplomatic jurisdiction.

Boric, perhaps the progressive leader in Latin America who is harshest in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, met in person for the first time this Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. “We are convinced that the invading Government cannot be blamed for a conflict of these characteristics or held responsible in the same way as the invaded people and that, therefore, peace depends on guaranteeing respect for the territorial integrity of nations. “, assured the Chilean president in his speech, after the bilateral meeting with his counterpart.

The Chilean president, who travels accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren; the Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera; the Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas, and the Minister of Science, Aisén Etcheverry, also participated in private forums on sustainable economy and climate change and met with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte .