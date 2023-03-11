The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this Friday (10) the dismissal of five ministers, including that of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, who will be replaced by Alberto van Klaveren, former undersecretary of the portfolio and who was once ambassador to the Belgium.

Juan Carlos García (Public Works), Julieta Brodsky (Culture), Alexandra Benado (Sport) and Silvia Díaz (Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation) also leave the office, who will be replaced by Jessica López, Jaime de Aguirre, Jaime Pizarro and Aisen Etcheverry.

“What motivates me to make these changes is not political pressure or small compensation, the objective is to improve our capacity to respond and manage the urgencies that our country faces today”, said Boric after the inauguration of the new members of his cabinet.

This is the second ministerial change made by Boric since he took office, just over a year ago, and comes two days after he suffered his biggest legislative defeat, when the Chamber of Deputies rejected his promised fiscal reform, with which intended to fund its social program and raise 3.6% of GDP in four years.

“We need teams with knowledge of the State, with new energy and also with the necessary experience to be able to respond without delay or excuses to urgent demands”, commented the president, who insisted that “majorities” and “broadening the support base” are needed. .

The rumor of a new ministerial adjustment had surfaced weeks ago and was demanded both by the opposition and by one of the two coalitions in power, Democratic Socialism, which felt underrepresented compared to Boric’s bloc, Aprovo Dignidade (Communist Party and Broad Front). .

Van Klaveren’s entry represents a reinforcement of Democratic Socialism, made up of the traditional center-left parties that have operated in Chile since the fall of the military regime.

Van Klaveren is a well-known name in regional diplomacy and, although he is not a militant, he is close to the Party for Democracy (PPD), to which the Minister of the Interior and Chief of Staff, Carolina Tohá, belongs.

He was Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs during the first term of Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010), former Chilean ambassador to Belgium and Chilean agent in The Hague during the maritime dispute with Peru. He is currently director of the Academic Unit of International Legal and Economic Relations at the Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile.

Urrejola’s tenure has been under the spotlight for weeks, especially after the January 24 audio leak in which she and several officials from her ministry angrily criticized the Argentine ambassador to Chile, Rafael Bielsa.

Former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and without political affiliation, Urrejola is seen as responsible for Boric’s harsh condemnation of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan regimes in international forums, a position that distinguished him from other leftist leaders in the region.

The change in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is profound and also affects the two undersecretaries: Ximena Fuentes (Foreign Affairs) and José Miguel Ahumada (International Economic Relations), heavily criticized for questioning Chile’s foreign trade policy, especially the signing of the Global Agreement and Transpacific Partnership Progressive, known as TPP-11.

In addition to Fuentes and Ahumada, 13 other Undersecretaries of State were replaced.

Boric made his first ministerial adjustment after the constitutional plebiscite on September 4, when the option defended by the government lost and more than 62% of Chileans rejected the proposed new constitution.