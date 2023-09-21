The president of Chile, the leftist Gabriel Boric, denounced on Wednesday the “dictatorial regime” of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, and asked to lift the sanctions imposed by the United States against Cuba and Venezueladuring his speech at the United Nations.

(Read also: The sentence faced by Colombians who return to the US after being deported).

“I feel the duty (…) to denounce before this assembly and the world, the persecution that everyone who thinks differently from the government of the dictatorial regime of Mr. Ortega and Murillo in Nicaragua is experiencing today,” said the Chilean president.

When speaking about Nicaraguan opponents, Boric said that “not only is their participation in elections prohibited, but they are persecuted, they are deprived of their nationality, their homes are raided and they are deprived of political rights.”

Daniel Ortega, presidents of Nicaragua. Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua

This is the third time that the Chilean president calls Daniel Ortega a “dictator.”

(Keep reading: Daniel Sancho is not a chef nor does he own restaurants: his true profession comes to light).

The previous time was last week, after the Nicaraguan called him “pinochetito”, in reference to the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Boric questioned the sanctions that the United States has unilaterally imposed against Venezuela and Cuba.

These resolutions “do not contribute to improving the living conditions of the Venezuelan people. (…) To guarantee that there are free elections, with guarantees, for all sectors, it is also imperative that the United States lift the sanctions.”

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric

Regarding Cuba, he criticized the measures imposed by Washington and that the island is identified as a country that promotes terrorism. “Not only is it false, but it violates us. And therefore we urge the United States to follow the line that Barack Obama’s government had at the time.when he removed them (the Cubans) from that infamous list (…) that does so much damage, not to the government, but to the Cuban people, who do not deserve it.”

(We recommend: ‘I have no communication’: Bukele talks about President Petro and sends a message to Colombia).

The Chilean president recalled that last week, Chile commemorated the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état that overthrew the socialist Salvador Allendeand stressed that the problems of democracy are solved with more democracy and that a coup d’état is never inevitable.

“Human rights are an inalienable ethical basis in political action, human rights do not have a political color”Boric said and affirmed that the condemnation of these rights “must be clear regardless of the color of the government that violates them.”

AFP