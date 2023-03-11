Chilean president changed 5 ministers and reappointed 15 undersecretaries; this is the 2nd change since he took office 1 year ago

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, carried out this Friday (10.Mar.2023) a major ministerial reform in the government. The Chilean Chief Executive changed the leadership of 5 ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Here’s the announcement La Moneda’s official website (118 KB, in Spanish).

Antonia Urrejola held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs and was president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights during the year 2021. The chancellor was replaced by Albert Van Klaveren, political scientist, university professor and diplomat.

Boric appointed Jaime Pizarro as the new Sports Minister. His predecessor was Alexandra Benado. With regard to the Ministry of Public Works, Jessica Teresa López Saffie was chosen as the new head of the portfolio and took over the position previously held by Juan Carlos García.

The Ministry of Culture was assigned to Jaime de Aguirre, previously held by Silvia Díaz. And finally, Boric reappointed Aisén Etcheverry as Minister of Science. Julieta Brodsky was in charge of the portfolio before the reform.

Boric also made 15 changes to the roles of government undersecretaries:

Undersecretary General of Government: Nicole Cardoch Ramos;

Undersecretary of Finance: Heidi Berner Herrera;

Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs: Gloria de la Fuente González (a position previously occupied by the new Foreign Minister of Chile, Albert Van Klaveren, between 2006 and 2009);

Undersecretary for International Economic Relations: Claudia Sanhueza Riveros;

Deputy Secretary of Defense: Víctor Jeame Barrueto;

Undersecretary of Tourism: Verónica Pardo Lagos;

Undersecretary for Children: Verónica Silva;

Undersecretary of Education: Alejandra Arratia Martínez;

Undersecretary of Higher Education: Víctor Orellana Calderón;

Undersecretary for Human Rights: Xavier Altamirano;

Undersecretary of Public Health: Andrea Albagli Iruretagoyena;

Undersecretary of Agriculture: Ignacia Fernández Gatica;

Deputy Secretary for Transport: Jorge Daza Lobos;

Undersecretary for National Heritage: Sebastián Vergara Tapia;

Undersecretary of Energy: Luis Felipe Ramos

According to the Chilean newspaper La Terceraone of the causes of the ministerial adjustment was the poor evaluation and lack of knowledge of public life by some of the State officials.

To get an idea, a survey released on March 2 by a Chilean research institute called criteria revealed that, of all ministers appointed by Boric, only 4 had an index greater than 60% of knowledge of the interviewed public.

Boric assumed the presidency of Chile on March 6, 2022. On September 6 of the same year, the president announced a ministerial reform 48 hours after the new Constitution proposed by him was rejected at the polls.

The plebiscite held on September 4, 2022 registered 13,016,943 votes. There were 61.87% against and 38.13% in favor of the new Magna Carta. Voting started at 8:00 am and ended at 6:00 pm. More than 50,000 people provided reasons for not voting in the plebiscite. It was the first mandatory vote in the country since 2012.

If approved, the new text would replace the current Magna Carta of 1980, inherited from the government of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).