Daniel Ortega and Gabriel Boric. EFE

The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has reacted directly to the attacks by the Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega on the Chilean uniformed police, Carabineros. This Wednesday, at the delivery of 265 new police vehicles to the police institution, the left-wing president assured: “I would like to make a brief comment. Dictator Ortega insulted the Carabineros de Chile institution. I want the Carabineros to know that I immediately instructed our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren, to present a note of diplomatic protest as appropriate in these instances. The reputation of our institutions is defended nationally and internationally,” said Boric, who on other occasions has already distanced himself from the regimes of Nicaragua and Venezuela – and sometimes, from Cuba –, unlike other left-wing presidents in the region.

On the night of Monday, September 11, when Chile commemorated the 50th anniversary of the military coup against Salvado Allende, Ortega referred to the Chilean uniformed police within the framework of an event for the 44th anniversary of the constitution of the Nicaraguan National Police. “The Chilean police are not like the Nicaraguan police. They are formed by mass murder,” said Ortega, adding that the 1973 coup in Chile was “blessed by the United States and applauded in Europe” that “other socialist governments in America feared.” He also said that “44% of Chileans continue to long for Pinochet.”

The Chilean Government reacted immediately and summoned Nicaragua’s charge d’affaires, Gadiel Arce, to deliver a note of protest against Ortega’s statements.

But Ortega returned to the fray yesterday: “Like he was stung by a chili [a Boric le molestó] From what I said yesterday, a truth. “That the Chilean military and the police have been murderers, that they murdered an entire people, an entire project 50 years ago, when they carried out the coup d’état against the heroic martyred president Salvador Allende.” Ortega directly criticized the Chilean president: “He says that he comes from the left, because leftist and popular forces supported him in the electoral struggle. “He swore that he was going to punish the murderers of the Chilean youth.” According to Ortega, the Chilean youth “is always fighting and has been fighting because they know that Chile is not a democracy (…) Chile is still chained to the laws that Pinochet left, it is still chained to imperialism,” he said.

In power since 2007, Ortega even compared Boric to dictator Augusto Pinochet. “Boric, you are a pinochetito”.

Last February, Boric took aim directly at Ortega: “The dictator does not know that the country he carries in his heart and in his actions, and is not deprived by decree,” said the Chilean when the Nicaraguan regime stripped 94 of their nationality. citizens, among them prominent writers, politicians, intellectuals, activists or religious people, after it had already been withdrawn from another 222 political prisoners released and expelled to the United States. Then, the Chilean Government offered nationality to the writer Gioconda Belli, which she accepted. “I am going to take Chilean nationality. If there is another country that I feel with all my heart as close, it is Chile,” said the author of works such as Memory fevers.

Boric is the left-wing Latin American leader who has also distanced himself the most from Caracas, even during the electoral campaign that led him to the presidency in March 2022. His position has put him at odds with the most extreme sectors of his government coalition, such as the Communist Party. In September of last year, the president of Chile upped the ante against Venezuela. During a participation at Columbia University in New York, Boric insisted on his criticism of the Human Rights violations committed by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and also in Nicaragua. Being on the left, he said, should not prevent him from expressing his opinions, despite the fact that in Chile many tell him that “you should not speak ill of your friends.” “It makes me angry when you are on the left and you can condemn human rights violations in Yemen or El Salvador, but you can’t talk about Venezuela or Nicaragua… or Chile. In Chile we had serious violations of Human Rights in the social outbreak [de 2019], we cannot have a double standard,” he said a year ago. On the same tour, before the UN General Assembly, Boric had accused Venezuela of causing “tremendous pressure” on Chile, as a result of the thousands of Venezuelans who entered the country fleeing the humanitarian crisis.

Deputy Diosdado Cabello, the second strong man in the Government, then accused the Chilean president of speaking “nonsense” before the world leaders gathered in New York. “If you think we are going to capitulate because a fool like Boric came out to talk nonsense about Venezuela, you are wrong. A fool, coming out to speak badly about Venezuela, having so many problems, a historical debt with the Mapuche populations, and what he does is go out to persecute them,” Cabello said. For the Venezuelan deputy, Boric spoke badly about Venezuela “to look good with the gringos.” “It looks ridiculous,” he said.

In May, the Boric Government appointed Jaime Gazmuri as the new ambassador to Venezuela to normalize relations after years of conflict. Chile did not have an ambassador in Caracas since 2018.

As part of Chile’s commemorations for the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, Boric met in La Moneda with Piñera, his predecessor. “I have no doubt that President Piñera is a democrat,” he said in a television interview last week. The statements caused a stir since in June 2021, in his presidential campaign, Boric said: “Mr. (Sebastián) Piñera, you have been warned, you will be persecuted for the serious human rights violations committed under your mandate.” Explaining his words, the Chilean president said on another television program: “I don’t think Piñera specifically ordered any type of human rights violation.”