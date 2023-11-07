Santiago (AFP) – The president of Chile, the leftist Gabriel Boric, called for a plebiscite on December 17 on a new draft Constitution to replace the one imposed by the dictatorship, which was drafted by a council dominated by right-wing forces opposed to the government.

“The plebiscite of December 17 is officially called and I invite all our compatriots to inform themselves and participate, fulfilling the unavoidable citizen duty of voting,” said the leftist Boric during a ceremony in Santiago, this Tuesday, November 7, in which he received the council’s initiative.

Chileans will go to the polls for the second time in a year to decide on a new regulatory framework.

In 2020, 78% approved the change to the Constitution after massive protests against inequality in this country of 19 million inhabitants and one of the most consolidated free market economies in the region.

However, the majority rejected a first proposal drafted by leftist movements and parties that advocated a stronger State that guaranteed access to health, education and pensions.

On December 17, it will once again be the citizens who decide whether or not to accept the proposal for a new Constitution for Chile. I invite our compatriots to inform themselves and fulfill the unavoidable citizen duty of voting, to jointly define the future of our country.



It also proposed free abortion and the recognition of indigenous justice, among others.

After the failure of the first project, the political forces called for a second constituent process that led to the draft Constitution that will be voted on in December.

The new proposal was drafted by the Republican Party and other right-wing sectors that prevailed in the election of the Constitutional Council.

The text of 216 articles essentially maintains the economic model established by the military regime of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The ruling party also questions its conservative and controversial tone on issues such as abortion or migration. Even the Christian Democrats (center) believe that it is a text “ideologized” by the radical right.

Although Pinochet’s Constitution has gone through several reforms that eliminated its most authoritarian aspects, Chileans are still divided over the last trace of the dictatorship that killed, tortured and made thousands disappear.

“The definitive time of the citizens is opening. Now it is their voice and decision that truly matters,” Boric said on Tuesday.

No consensus

Before calling the plebiscite, Boric criticized the right-wing forces for imposing a new draft Constitution without seeking consensus with the other sectors represented on the council.

The polls predict the victory of the ‘against’ in the plebiscite, with which Chile would continue under the Pinochet Constitution.

Boric has ruled out a new constitutional process during his mandate, which will end in March 2026.

Tuesday’s ceremony was presided over by the president of the Constitutional Council, Beatriz Hevia, of the Republican Party (ultraconservative), who initially opposed modifying the Constitution.

The speech of the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, on November 7, 2023 in Santiago © Pablo Vera / AFP

This new proposal enshrines “a republic (…) where fundamental rights and freedoms, such as freedom of conscience and expression, the right to property, life, education and teaching are fundamental pillars of the constituent contract between the people and their representatives,” said Hevia.

Also, according to the left, the new draft Constitution paves the way to review the current abortion law, which allows the interruption of pregnancy in case of rape, non-viability of the fetus and when the life of the mother is at risk.