The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has broken all protocol to break into a demonstration this Thursday morning in front of the La Moneda palace, in the heart of Santiago. The group had come to the place to protest the serious housing deficit that affects the South American nation, which has led to an increase in the camps [asentamientos irregulares] and overcrowded.

The left-wing president left his office and in the company of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana, a member of his own party, Social Convergence, approached the barriers installed on Alameda avenue, the main artery of the Chilean capital. There he responded directly to the people who alleged the slowness of the State in the construction and delivery of houses for the most vulnerable sectors of society. To make himself heard he took a megaphone, with which he spoke towards the crowd.

“When we said that we were going to build 260,000 homes, many told us that it was impossible. We told them that we were not only going to build the 260,000 homes, but that we are going to overcome it and we are going to work together with you and the committees”, Boric pointed out, alluding to the promise made by his government to appease the housing crisis.

The president told the protesters that “it is important that the people are organized demanding their rights” and among the shouts of the people he recognized “this job [trabajo] It is not easy, but I am not going to give my arm to twist to fulfill the desires and the program that the people entrusted to us”. He also affirmed that the authorities in charge of him will correct the mistakes made and they will do so together with the citizens.

The Boric Administration has committed to moving forward with an ambitious Housing Emergency Plan, which among its points establishes the construction of 260,000 houses during its term, which ends in March 2026. This seeks to mitigate the situation that affects about 650,000 families, who do not have access to housing due to the increase in rental prices, the problems in accessing mortgage loans and the rise in construction costs. The goal is questioned by some experts, such as the urban planner Marcial Echenique, who in an interview with EL PAIS questioned the government’s ability to build all the promised homes in less than four years.

The striking presidential intervention also occurs in the midst of a hard time for the Executive, which continues to suffer the effects of the Agreements casea corruption scheme that precisely began through a deal signed by Democracia Viva, a foundation related to the Revolución Democracia (RD) party of the Broad Front —the original coalition of Boric— with the secretariat of the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism of the region of Antofagasta.

The political crisis unleashed by this episode spilled over into other public departments and had a direct impact on the Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, the president’s main political ally and one of the leaders of the new left generation. Jackson will face a constitutional accusation that will be presented Monday by the far-right Republican Party, which is backed by the National Renewal (RN), the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) and Evópoli parties, of the traditional right.