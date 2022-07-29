Measure will benefit more than 5 million people and is provided for in the text of the country’s new Constitution

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) that the country’s public health system will be free to the entire population as of September 1. The measure was a campaign promise from Boric.

In Chile, there is a participation-in-payment model, in which users have to pay for services received in public hospitals. With the change, more than 5 million Chileans will benefit, especially the middle class. Today, people over 60 years of age or with an income of less than US$ 420 per month are exempt from the charge.

“Many generations of Chileans have dreamed of what we are making progress today in converting to a reality, which is a free public health system for all Fonasa users. [Fundo Nacional de Saúde do Chile]”, said Boric in a speech released in his twitter. “Health must be a right” completed.

The new Chilean Constitution, which will undergo a referendum on September 4, 2022, provides for the creation of a publicly funded National Health System.

The director general of WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuscongratulated the measure in the twitter. “We welcome the decision of the Government of Chile to cover all healthcare costs for 6 million Chileans. This is a big step towards its commitment to #HealthForAll”, published.

In the official profile of the Chilean government on twitterwas published: “We understand health as a right and it is the State’s duty to guarantee it”.