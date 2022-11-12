Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks during a press conference in Temuco, Chile, on November 10. MARIO QUILODRAN (AFP)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced this Friday the creation of a commission that will have the objective of determining the demand for land of the Mapuche communities and proposing mechanisms with deadlines to “pay off the debt” that the State has with the indigenous people. Boric has announced the news at the end of his first visit as president to the southern region of La Araucanía, the epicenter of the conflict over ancestral lands that has been experiencing an escalation of violence for years. Despite the fact that the head of state acknowledged that “acts of a terrorist nature” have been committed in the area, he ruled out invoking the Anti-Terrorist Law, as was done during the administrations of Michelle Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera.

The Commission for Peace and Understanding, which will have “an open agenda where everyone can present their points of view”, should start operating, at the earliest, in March of next year. Boric clarified at a press point in the city of Villarrica that the table will work on the recommendations that national and international organizations have already given to seek a solution to the conflict. “It is not a commission to make diagnoses, enough has already been done,” said the president, who highlighted the efforts of previous leftist governments in this area, but which have been insufficient.

The Chilean president has warned that not all the land will be returned. “There are many cities in southern Chile that were built on land that was once Mapuche and those cities must be preserved (…) There are also many non-Mapuche people who settled on these lands generations ago and took root, and their rights as well they must be remembered”, said Boric, who appointed Víctor Ramo as presidential commissioner to lead the dialogue with the different agents involved -authorities, Mapuches, experts on the subject-. Ramo will work together with the Secretary of the Presidency, Minister Ana Lya Uriarte, who accompanied Boric on his visit, as well as the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, and of Public Works, Juan Carlos García.

Araucanía, the poorest region in Chile, is not only the epicenter of the conflict over ancestral lands, it has also become an area where violence has been unleashed by radical groups. In the territory and the surrounding regions there are attacks, drug trafficking has infiltrated, wood theft proliferates and there are places that the State cannot enter. It is a place where “you cannot live in peace,” said Boric after meeting with the victims, businessmen and local authorities. And although he recognized for the first time that there have been “acts of a terrorist nature”, he ruled out invoking the Anti-Terrorism Law: “It has brought terrible results for the victims and for the State.” The president assured that the government is seeking to perfect the law against organized crime, granting greater powers to the police.

In terms of security, Boric announced the implementation of the National Plan against organized crime in the region, which concentrates a quarter of the budget that the Government is allocating at the national level, which will give priority to prosecuting crimes related to the theft of wood, weapons and agrifood safety.

In the prelude to the president’s arrival there were traffic cuts and a series of arson attacks in different parts of the region, including in a school in Curacautín – where a canvas hung with a message rejecting his visit – and in a church of Villa Cautin. “If they think that by depriving children of education or by depriving the people of La Araucanía of a temple where they practice their faith they are going to manage to intimidate me, they are wrong. They are cowards,” Boric replied.

The high expectation around the presidential visit was fueled by the chaos that occurred in March when, shortly after taking office, the then Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, tried to enter the Mapuche Temucuicui community, but had to back down after be met with gunfire. In an interview with Radio Lonquimay, the president described that visit as “a false step”. “We were guilty of voluntarism and we had some very complicated incidents,” added Boric, who justified the eight months it took him to go to La Araucanía because they realized then that it was necessary to go with “a solid, robust agenda.”

Boric’s government has changed its position on how to address the conflict since they arrived in La Moneda, when the strategy was to de-escalate the militarization of the area, inherited from Piñera. However, the consecutive acts of violence have forced a retreat, for example, with respect to the emergency constitutional state of exception decree, which allows the military to act in the area. In the campaign, this was a measure that Boric ruled out using, but that has been in force in La Araucanía since last May.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current situation in the region.