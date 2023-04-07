The murder of police officer Daniel Palma, 33, shot in the head when he was going to inspect a car in the heart of Santiago, has shocked Chilean society, which has taken to the streets to repudiate the murder, support the police and fire the officer. President Gabriel Boric attended his response and, in a sign of unity, the former presidents Sebastián Piñera (who governed between 2010 and 2014 and between 2014 and 2018), from the right, and the socialists Michelle Bachelet (2010-2014 and 2018) joined -2022) and Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006). They sat together on the same bench in the institutional church together with the national prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, and the general director of the Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñez. It is an unprecedented image in the South American country, which reflects the urgency and need for political cohesion in the face of the serious security crisis that is being experienced after the outbreak of armed crime like never before. Given this, and already at the Palacio de La Moneda, Boric announced an increase of 1,500 million dollars for State action against organized crime, most of which will be used to strengthen the protection of police officers and secure material. “It is time to act together and we are doing so,” said the president.

Boric attended the response together with Minister Tohá. The president knelt before the police officer’s mother and held a hug for several seconds. “They killed my son! They killed me, they killed me,” the woman said between sobs. Palma is the third police officer killed in Chile in 23 days. His death adds to the crime, just 11 days ago, of Sergeant Rita Olivares, who was shot in the head by a group of criminals who were robbing a house. Shortly before, on March 15, Corporal Héctor Salazar was intentionally run over he mind during an audit in the south of the country.

“Wretches (…) be afraid, because we are going to arrest you,” said General Yáñez in his response.

The new police martyr, as he has been called in Chile, had nine years of service. He was married to a police officer, who is pregnant, and had a four-year-old son. In the morning, the residents of the fourth police station in Santiago, where Palma was a motorcyclist, came to put candles, fill the premises with flowers and offer condolences to their colleagues.

Since Wednesday night, Chilean television has broadcast live the information related to the crime. Likewise, the press has disseminated the images, delivered by the Carabineros, of two of the presumed suspects in the police homicide, two young people of Venezuelan nationality, who are accused of having shot at Palma from a vehicle in downtown Santiago. , an area that has become a pole of insecurity.

The Government of President Boric, led by a generation that had promoted public liberties, has reversed its initial positions to try to find a solution to the crisis that has become the people’s main priority. Part of his own forces, however, have not accompanied La Moneda from Parliament. In the discussion of the Naín-Retamal law in Congress, which gives the police greater power to act, parliamentarians from the left of Approve Dignity refused to support the initiative that was promulgated today by the president after the new crime.