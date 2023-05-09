The Chilean government and left suffered yet another defeat last weekend. On May 7, Chilean citizens elected fifty-one members of the Constitutional Council, which will draft a new constitution based on a draft presented by a commission of twenty-four notables appointed by the Chilean Congress. The voting results show two defeats, one for the Boric government and the other for the Chilean left as a whole.

Briefly recapitulating the Chilean constitutional process, the current constitution dates from 1980, approved in a fraudulent referendum held under the violent and authoritarian Pinochet dictatorship. Due to this original flaw, the constitution was questioned since the country’s re-democratization, in 1990. This questioning grew in the 21st century, especially in moments of intense protests against governments, such as the Penguin Revolution of 2006, against the Bachelet government, of left, and the 2019 Estalido Social, against the Piñera government, from the right.

Piñera authorized the start of a constituent process, which was approved in a popular referendum in October 2020. That is, the population authorized the replacement of the constitution. The project presented as a replacement, however, was widely rejected in another referendum, in September 2022. After the defeat of the project, a multi-party agreement was ratified by Congress through a constitutional amendment, proposing the currently adopted format of a commission of notables plus the elected Constitutional Council.

The new charter will also need to follow the twelve institutional and fundamental principles outlined in the agreement reached in Congress. The entire cited process was accompanied here in our international policy space, with the columns available to the reader. Last weekend’s election came up, to elect the Constitutional Council, made up of fifty people, an equal number of men and women, plus an indigenous representative.

poll results

Voting was mandatory, as in the last constitutional referendum, contrary to the Chilean elections, and 84.4% of voters attended, out of a universe of around fifteen million voters. With 34.3%, the Republican Party was in first, with twenty-three members of the Council. This is José Antonio Kast’s Pinochet party, second in the last presidential elections.

Unlike the traditional conservative parties of the Chilean right, such as the Independent Democratic Union and the National Renewal, the Republican Party makes open defense of the Pinochet dictatorship, has populist banners and is located on the extreme right of the democratic political spectrum. The Republican Party was even against replacing the constitution imposed by the dictatorship, although it is a signatory to the agreement established in Congress.

The size of the party’s victory will give the party informal “veto power”. A three-fifths majority of votes in the Council will be needed to approve articles, that is, an article that is frontally against the party will hardly be approved. This reverses the scenario of the previous constituent, elected in victory for the left and with several projects for changes in themes of the so-called “customs” guidelines, such as abortion during pregnancy.

In second place was the Unity for Chile coalition, uniting several leftist parties. With 27.7% of the votes, they elected sixteen seats, six of them from the Socialist Party and two from the Communist Party, of the radical left. Finally, in third place was the right-wing conservative coalition, Chile Seguro, with 20.4% of the votes and eleven seats. Two other lists were voted on but failed to elect representatives.

double defeat

That is, of the fifty seats elected by the parties, thirty-four will be occupied by center-right, right-wing and extreme right-wing parties. This is a total shift compared to the scenario of the constituent elected in May 2021. What else explains this crushing defeat of the Chilean left? Mainly two reasons. The first of these is directly related to the draft constitution prepared earlier.

The Chilean left was “very thirsty for the pot”, to use a popular saying. The broad victory in May 2021 resulted in a constitution project considered too radical by a huge portion of the electorate, mixing themes that had broad support, such as expanding the social welfare apparatus, with themes considered marginal by many, such as the transformation of Chile into a plurinational state.

Alarmisms and falsehoods popped up, some of which reverberated even in Brazil, such as a supposed abolition of the Chilean armed forces. Regardless, the proposed constituent project alienated the electorate and was vigorously rejected at the polls in September 2022. Since then, almost eight months have passed. And this period represents the second reason for the defeat of the Chilean government last weekend.

There were months of successive defeats by the Boric government in Congress and falling electoral approval. Proposals for important reforms, such as pensions, were rejected by Congress. Nothing indicated that the electorate would give Boric a chance like he did before, and the government failed to recover from the defeat in the September 2022 referendum. On the contrary, it only deepened the hole it got itself into.

That’s why last weekend represents both a defeat for the Chilean left and a defeat for the Boric government in particular. It is necessary to wait for the elaboration process of the new constitution, but it will certainly be very different from the previous proposal. If the Chilean left does not like the result, hope will remain in the approval referendum, scheduled for December this year.